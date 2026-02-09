Kimpton Naluria Kuala Lumpur opens in the city's TRX district
Kimpton’s first Malaysian outpost features design-led rooms, destination dining and wellness-focused experiences.
Travelling to Kuala Lumpur (KL) soon? Here’s another hotel to consider for your stay. Kimpton, part of IHG Hotels and Resorts’ luxury lifestyle portfolio, has made its Malaysian debut with the opening of Kimpton Naluria Kuala Lumpur.
The hotel is located in KL’s Tun Razak Exchange (TRX) district, in the heart of the city’s emerging lifestyle and cultural quarter. It is adjacent to The Exchange TRX mall.
Founded in San Francisco in 1981, Kimpton is known for its design-led hotels. The name Kimpton Naluria combines two Malay words: “Naluri”, meaning instinct, and “Ria”, meaning joy.
Led by award-winning design studio Hassell, the hotel’s interior design follows the narrative of “Botanics Beyond Aesthetics”, drawing inspiration from Malaysia’s parklands. Guests first walk into a spacious, high-ceilinged lobby with lush greenery. Earthy hues, forest-green tones and organic textures are integrated into the rest of the hotel’s interior.
The hotel offers 466 guestrooms and suites over 26 storeys, with views of city landmarks such as Merdeka 118 and KL Tower. Within the rooms and suites, monolithic surfaces, sinuous forms and abstract art depicting the Malaysian rainforests are contrasted with bold, hued tiles, leaf-shaped mirrors and gilded bathroom installations.
There are four destination dining and social spaces, including Tuai + Till, a dual dining venue where guests can enjoy farm-to-table, fermentation-driven menus, and Four Siblings, Malaysia’s first spice-themed bar and only rooftop bar in TRX. Rise & Grind is a contemporary grab-and-go espresso bar, and Sabato’s (opening in early 2026) is Malaysia’s first retro-inspired, Italian-American spot to rediscover 1970s disco nights.
Guests can also enjoy in-room yoga mats, complimentary bikes for urban exploration and daily hosted morning refreshments under the Kimpton Kickstart programme. The wellness programming includes complimentary workout sessions by expert instructors at Pulse, the hotel’s rooftop fitness centre – from pilates, personal training, high-intensity interval training (HIIT), to sunrise yoga sessions.
Commenting on the opening, Paul Cunningham, general manager of the hotel, said, “The opening of Kimpton Naluria Kuala Lumpur represents not only a new destination for the brand – it’s a promise to deliver what we’re globally recognised for, unique properties with truly unique guest experiences to match. From inspiring spaces and distinct dining to the brand’s human hospitality, we look forward to creating unforgettable experiences and immersive human-to-human connections that capture the very heart and soul of KL.”