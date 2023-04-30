Fit for a king: Where to mark the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III across the UK

With his wife Camilla The Queen Consort by his side, King Charles III will arrive at Westminster Abbey in a procession from Buckingham Palace, known as ‘The King’s Procession’. The service will then be conducted by The Archbishop of Canterbury, a mix of longstanding tradition with reflections on the role of a modern monarch.

His Majesty The King will be crowned with St Edward’s Crown which was made in 1661 for King Charles II and features a solid gold frame set with priceless jewels including rubies, amethysts, sapphires, garnet and topazes.

There have only been a total of 39 coronations since William the Conqueror back in 1066, making King Charles the 40th ‒ and the first since his mother Queen Elizabeth II was crowned back in 1953.

As a result, it makes for a serious excuse for the nation to party. Here are some of the finest experiences, dinners, cocktails, hotel stays and more to mark this unique slice of British history.