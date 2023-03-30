Kirin’s new Fuji whiskies have arrived in Singapore

Tanaka himself is not one to settle for the status quo. Known as the “outsider” by his Japanese colleagues, he is straightforward and loves a debate; a trait that is peculiar in a culture known for its indirect communication. After joining Kirin in 1988 as a trainee, he was sent to Napa Valley to work at Raymond Vineyards winery — then a Kirin acquisition — for a few years. He also found time to study for his Masters degree in oenology at UC Davis and though he wanted to remain in California, he was transferred back to Japan.

While working as a blender at Fuji Gotemba distillery, he heard that Kirin had acquired Four Roses distillery, a bourbon producer, in Kentucky. He volunteered to be sent there, moving there in 2002. “At first, the people at Four Roses were sceptical: ‘What can the Japanese do here?’,” he recalled. He ended up working there for seven years.

MALT AND GRAINS

Tanaka said his time at Four Roses has come in handy in his current role as Kirin’s master blender. Fuji’s Single Grain Whiskey is a bourbon-inspired spirit (and thus its spelling of ‘whiskey’ with an ‘e’) that is a blend of what Kirin describes as ‘heavy’ bourbon-type grains, ‘medium’ Canadian-type grains, and ‘light’ Scottish-type grains.

Unlike some Japanese distilleries, Fuji makes no secret of where its grains come from: Non-GMO corn is imported from the US, rye grain from Canada, and malted barley from the UK. All mashing is done at the distillery.