Acclaimed chefs Kirk Westaway and Alex Dilling are coming together for a four hands collaboration
On Mar 17 and Mar 18, the two chefs will come together and serve up something special at two Michelin-starred restaurant Jaan.
Gourmands, here is your chance to savour the cuisine of two culinary greats. On Mar 17 and Mar 18 – for both lunch and dinner – chef Alex Dilling is set to join chef Kirk Westaway in the kitchen of Jaan, serving up a menu of both old and new favourites.
Hailing from the UK, Dilling is a highly acclaimed and award-winning chef, who recently launched his eponymous restaurant, Alex Dilling at London’s Hotel Cafe Royal. The restaurant takes inspiration from French classics, while celebrating the finest of ingredients. Dilling has trained under culinary icons Alain Ducasse and Helene Darroze. Prior to opening his own restaurant, he was most recently executive chef at the two Michelin-starred Greenhouse Restaurant.
Chef Kirk Westaway has helmed Jaan since 2019. The restaurant has two Michelin stars and recently unveiled a new elegant, refurbished space after undergoing a renovation.
Both chefs are known for celebrating the incredible produce that they source. The four hands menu will start with a series of snacks that celebrate the bounties of Spring. Guests will then be treated to an array of dishes that marry Westaway’s plant forward, modern British approach, with Dilling’s contemporary approach to French classics.
“I’m really looking forward to having Alex and his team in the kitchen. This collaboration has been a long time in the planning but we had to postpone it due to the pandemic. Alex is very skillful and artistic and I’m excited to introduce some of his signature dishes to our guests,” said Westaway.The Four Hands Dining Experience with Kirk Westaway and Alex Dilling is priced at S$288++ for lunch and S$428++ for dinner. Bookings can be made by phone on +65 9199 9008 or by email on jaan.bookings [at] swissotel.com. Availability is limited.