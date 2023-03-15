Acclaimed chefs Kirk Westaway and Alex Dilling are coming together for a four hands collaboration

Gourmands, here is your chance to savour the cuisine of two culinary greats. On Mar 17 and Mar 18 – for both lunch and dinner – chef Alex Dilling is set to join chef Kirk Westaway in the kitchen of Jaan, serving up a menu of both old and new favourites.

Hailing from the UK, Dilling is a highly acclaimed and award-winning chef, who recently launched his eponymous restaurant, Alex Dilling at London’s Hotel Cafe Royal. The restaurant takes inspiration from French classics, while celebrating the finest of ingredients. Dilling has trained under culinary icons Alain Ducasse and Helene Darroze. Prior to opening his own restaurant, he was most recently executive chef at the two Michelin-starred Greenhouse Restaurant.