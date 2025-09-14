Where to stay the next time you’re in Kuala Lumpur: The city’s new luxury hotels

Kuala Lumpur (KL) is having a moment – and it’s only getting louder. As Malaysia gears up for its Visit Malaysia 2026 campaign, the country has set itself an ambitious goal: 47 million international tourist arrivals, lured from Central Asia, the Gulf, Southeast Asia, Europe, and Oceania.

Early signs are promising – tourist arrivals in the first half of 2025 already jumped by a striking 20.4 per cent, according to Tourism Malaysia.

While the campaign is pushing to spotlight under-the-radar gems like Sabah, Sarawak, Perak, and Kedah, the capital is stealing the headlines with a tidal wave of upscale hotel openings and shiny new malls. If you’re plotting a return to KL, you’ll find the city buzzing with fresh energy – and plenty of excuses to extend your stay.

On the retail front, KL is going supersized. Ombak Mall, opening in October 2025 in the KLCC area, promises to make waves (literally) with its undulating facade, rooftop park, 120 retail lots, and Galeri Petronas anchoring the space with immersive cultural experiences.

KLGCC Mall lands in Q3 2025 as Bukit Kiara’s family-friendly hub, complete with Jaya Grocer, Serai Group’s upscale supermarket chain. And in Sunway City, Sunway Square (September 2025) pairs a four-storey mall of 150 shops with a 1,200-seater performing arts centre and a 24-hour library – because why should shopping and culture be mutually exclusive?

Add to that the flurry of luxury hotels set to redefine KL’s skyline, and you’ve got a city primed for rediscovery – sleek, stylish, and ready to impress. From skyline icons to boutique gems, here’s where to bed down next.