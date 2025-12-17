This Thai island is the simple getaway you’ve been looking for

At dusk, a languorous breeze skimmed across the Gulf of Thailand as a flock of geese waddled along the shoreline. A small group of Thai women in modest swim dresses reminiscent of Victorian-era beachwear strolled by. Behind them, three men stoked a beach fire next to two three-storey wooden fishing boats pulled onto the sand and reimagined as rustic hotel rooms.

Soon, iron grills would be laid across the fire, loaded with squid, tilapia and whatever else the sea had offered up that day. A dousing of sauce and seasonings later, the meal, served on plastic plates, was handed to guests who had managed to walk this far down the deserted beach and plunk down 180 baht (about US$5.60 or S$7.25, including a frosty bottle of local Singha beer). I sank into an orange chair in the sand and feasted on the sound of gentle waves, the chirping of cicadas from the jungle lining the beach, and the murmuring in Thai around me — a soundtrack so soothing it felt as though it should come with a prescription.

Was this place really just a 20-minute boat ride from the city of Pattaya’s red-light districts and soiled shores? While crowds flock to the The White Lotus ” setting of Koh Samui, with its five-star resorts and thong-thronged beaches, Koh Larn (also spelled Koh Lan), 80 minutes from Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok, offers an alternative.