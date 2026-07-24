Krug gathers Southeast Asia's top chefs in Singapore for the pre-release of its newest Grande Cuvee

Maison Krug brought together several of its Krug Ambassade chefs from across Southeast Asia in Singapore for a series of culinary events celebrating creativity, craftsmanship and Champagne, alongside the regional pre-release of its newest Grande Cuvee.

The gathering marks the debut of Krug Grande Cuvee 174eme Edition in Singapore ahead of its wider release. Crafted by Krug cellar master Julie Cavil, the latest expression is blended from 143 wines spanning 10 different vintages and has spent seven years ageing in the Maison's cellars.

The programme held under Krug's annual Krug in the Kitchen initiative featured food and wine experiences highlighting the Champagne house's long-standing emphasis on experimentation and culinary pairing. The initiative takes its cue from founder Joseph Krug's philosophy of creating the fullest expression of Champagne regardless of vintage variation, with each individual vineyard plot treated as a distinct ingredient in the final blend.

Among the events was BYOK — short for "Bring Your Own Krug" — led by Krug Ambassades Augustine Kum of Moomba in Singapore, Jojo Madrid of PWX in the Philippines and Tam Chaisiri of Thailand's Nusara.