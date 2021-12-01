Kuala Lumpur has a trendy new gourmet food court, housed in a railway depot

To say the pandemic has been tough on F&B outlets is a gross understatement but as Kuala Lumpur shows signs of opening up, restaurants and bars have started to fill up again.

One welcome reboot is Tiffin At The Yard (TATY), a gourmet food court housed in Sentul Depot, a 22,000 sq ft restored train engineering workshop. Previously a wildly popular pop-up, TATY has now found a permanent home with a rotating roster of vendors. Apart from food and drink offerings, the vast space will also host artisanal food markets, wellness weekends, pop-up dinners and theme evenings.

The current curation of vendors total 15 in all and hail from some of the Klang Valley’s most talked-about restaurants and bars. Offerings span countries and continents, bringing multiple cuisines from gastronomically exciting offerings, some which are exclusive to TATY.