A different Kyoto guide: From Brutalist architecture to a hotel located at Nintendo’s former headquarters

Kyoto served as Japan’s political and cultural centre for 1,100 years after Emperor Kanmu relocated the country’s capital from nearby Nagoka-kyo in 794. It subsequently saw the blossoming of Japanese culture in poetry, architecture, art and religion during the Heian period (794 to 1185), making Kyoto the undisputed wellspring of many generations of Japanese artisanal craft and magnificent temple architecture.

But how about it also being the birthplace of Nintendo, pilgrimages for Brutalist architecture and special contemporary lifestyle experiences? Kyoto is all that as well, fused into structures from myriad eras. We highlight seven experiences that will enrich your Kyoto trip, starting with some wonderful cultural buildings designed by well-known Japanese architects.

POST-WAR AND BRUTALIST ARCHITECTURE

The Kyoto City KYOCERA Museum of Art (formerly the Kyoto City Museum of Art) is a good example of the Imperial Crown style (known as teikan). Opened in 1933 in the Okazaki district, it was renovated and extended in 2022 by Jun Aoki & Associates (the architecture firm behind projects like Louis Vuitton Omotesando with an ornamented latticed facade) in collaboration with Tezzo Nishizawa Architects.