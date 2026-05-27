Beyond matcha: Kyoto’s specialty coffee scene is thriving

Kyoto’s cafe culture is growing and thriving, led by the proliferation of new and established coffee roastery cafés across the city – with the expertise to impress even the coffee snobs.

The early 20th century saw the start of traditional European-style coffeehouses – also known as kissaten – which now co-exist with a new generation of coffee entrepreneurs. This third-wave coffee movement favours modern techniques, particularly the use of coffee blends that combine beans sourced from different countries and regions around the world.

Everything from roasting techniques to the selection of complementary coffee beans is precisely calibrated to bring out unique tasting profiles that can range from floral and fruity notes to bright acidity, or deep nutty and chocolatey notes. This approach stands in contrast to classic single-origin coffee, which highlights the original flavour profile that a particular region is known for.

Coffee breaks are made especially indulgent in Kyoto, with many cafes offering desserts and pastries to pair with specialty drinks, whether handmade in-house or sourced from local bakeries. Kyoto is also frequently cited as one of Japan’s most bread-loving cities.

What’s more, many of these coffee stops are housed in photogenic spaces, ranging from modern minimalist interiors to kyo-machiya – traditional townhouses that form a distinctive part of Kyoto’s streetscape.

Get a taste of the city’s cafe culture on your next trip to Kyoto with our shortlist of coffee stops worth visiting.

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