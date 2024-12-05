Paloma, one of Mexico’s favourite tequila cocktail, is experiencing a revival across the globe

Most of us consider a margarita to be the most popular tequila-based cocktail. And we are not wrong until you find yourself in Mexico. In the birthplace of tequila, the most popular cocktail is not margarita. It is the Paloma.

“A margarita is the Singapore sling of Mexico. It is drunk by tourists,” informed Hirman Asadi of the neighbourhood bar, The Store. “Every menu in Mexico features a Paloma.”

If you haven’t come across a Paloma yet, you’re in luck. The tequila-centric cocktail has made its way from the cantinas in Jalisco to neighbouring American states and crossed the Atlantic to cocktail central in the UK. Lately, the blush pink highball has been listed on menus across Asia.

At its core, a Paloma (Spanish for dove) is a two-ingredient drink which calls for white tequila and grapefruit soda. Pile it up with clear ice, add a rim of salt and garnish with an aesthetic wheel or two of pink grapefruit and you have a tangy, crushable thirst quencher.

Served in a tall highball glass, the cocktail is attractive by virtue of its lissome form, lower alcohol count and translucent blush pink hues. And then, it is delicious. Citrus led, with a touch of bitterness from the grapefruit, it is a relentless burst of summer.