La Terrace at Claudine is a new, laid-back extension with indoor and outdoor dining at Dempsey

Claudine, the younger cousin of three-Michelin-starred Odette, has just debuted an airy new extension on its premises at Dempsey Hill.

On the grounds of the former military chapel built in the 1930s, La Terrace, which comprises indoor and outdoor dining areas, is a more lounge-y, laid-back space with its own bar and private dining room – and also a more laid-back (and correspondingly wallet-friendly) menu of its own to match.

If Claudine feels like a moody Parisian bistro, La Terrace feels like a genteel holiday in the south of France, with small plates of bright, fresh flavours that, thankfully, don’t require any overthinking – who has time for that these days?