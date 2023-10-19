Missing your favourite Netflix series Bridgerton? Here’s how you can relive those moments in London

At precisely 7am, a discreet knock on my suite door stirred me from my slumber. The butler, impeccably dressed and bearing a gleaming silver coffee service, filled my cup while I remained cocooned beneath the soft covers. The fragrant aroma of the fresh brew lulled me to wakefulness more effectively than any blaring alarm clock and I sighed happily.

If this luxurious awakening is how the posh Regency types of London used to live ‒ a historic era popularised by the hit Netflix series Bridgerton ‒ sign me up for more. After all, I am at The Lanesborough in the heart of the British capital, an embodiment of that era’s elegant opulence, even among London’s many excellent five-star hotels.

This 93-key hotel was once a Regency manor for the Viscount Lanesborough and continues to honour its historic roots today with lovingly preserved interiors. There is grandeur to be found in every corner, from sweeping staircases, grand hallways to a striking colour palette of burgundy, sapphire and emerald hues.

But beyond the aesthetics, my very indulgent two-night stay at this luxe bolthole reveals that it is the impeccably trained team of staff who truly encapsulates the elegance of 19th century London. From the welcoming doormen with their smart top hats to the savvy and well-connected concierge as well as the intuitive butlers, they brought the era to life.