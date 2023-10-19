Missing your favourite Netflix series Bridgerton? Here’s how you can relive those moments in London
From promenading in Hyde Park to enjoying impeccable butler service at the luxe The Lanesborough, this is how to step back in time into the Regency era the next time you visit the British capital city.
At precisely 7am, a discreet knock on my suite door stirred me from my slumber. The butler, impeccably dressed and bearing a gleaming silver coffee service, filled my cup while I remained cocooned beneath the soft covers. The fragrant aroma of the fresh brew lulled me to wakefulness more effectively than any blaring alarm clock and I sighed happily.
If this luxurious awakening is how the posh Regency types of London used to live ‒ a historic era popularised by the hit Netflix series Bridgerton ‒ sign me up for more. After all, I am at The Lanesborough in the heart of the British capital, an embodiment of that era’s elegant opulence, even among London’s many excellent five-star hotels.
This 93-key hotel was once a Regency manor for the Viscount Lanesborough and continues to honour its historic roots today with lovingly preserved interiors. There is grandeur to be found in every corner, from sweeping staircases, grand hallways to a striking colour palette of burgundy, sapphire and emerald hues.
But beyond the aesthetics, my very indulgent two-night stay at this luxe bolthole reveals that it is the impeccably trained team of staff who truly encapsulates the elegance of 19th century London. From the welcoming doormen with their smart top hats to the savvy and well-connected concierge as well as the intuitive butlers, they brought the era to life.
Of course, the salacious scandals and convoluted plots of the Netflix series are works of fiction but for those who want to spice up a trip to London by set jetting to various Bridgerton-worthy locales, The Lanesborough is a fitting hub. It is conveniently situated on the edge of Buckingham Palace, making it easy to drop by to watch the famous changing of the guard ceremony, while imagining you are roaming its hallways for an audience with royalty.
The hotel is also moments from posh Belgravia Square – home to stately townhouses where Bridgerton characters would feel right at home – and it offers the perfect starting point for a Regency adventure. Across the road, the iconic Hyde Park beckons, a living backdrop for countless Bridgerton encounters, featured in the novels by Julia Quinn that inspired the series.
With its serene surroundings and verdant greenery, the city’s green lung provides an ideal setting for a leisurely promenade along Rotten Row. Here, you can mimic the ambling of Daphne Bridgerton and the dashing Duke of Hastings, Simon Basset (brought to life by Phoebe Dynevor and Rege-Jean Page), with all the grace and charm you can muster. Or, if modern sensibilities kick in and you feel the urge to burn some calories, lace up those running shoes for a brisk jog instead.
In the heart of Hyde Park lies The Serpentine, the picturesque lake where Jonathan Bailey's Anthony Bridgerton famously took an unintended plunge after a rather comical encounter with a corgi. In real life, swimming – or, for that matter, any ‘accidental’ dips – is forbidden, but the tranquillity of the lake can be enjoyed by feeding the swans or renting a paddle boat, all the while feeling like a character in your own Regency novel.
As for those yearning to embrace the artistic passions showcased in Bridgerton, a visit to the Royal Academy of Arts is a must. This is the arts school that Luke Thompson’s Benedict Bridgerton enrols at and where he engages in a romantic liaison with one of the academy’s female life models. Use your mind’s eye to picture the exciting soirees the Bridgerton characters attended as you roam the galleries showcasing the highlights from its 250-year-old art collection.
Do take a moment to admire an exceptional copy of Leonardo da Vinci’s Last Supper that is believed to be painted by pupils of da Vinci. This 8-metre painting is believed to be the most accurate record of the original and contains details that have long been lost in the Italian fresco. It was purchased by the Royal Academy in the 1800s and has been used to inspire its students to artistic mastery since then.
Other popular stops for Bridgerton enthusiasts include the Old Royal Naval College which also doubles up as a marketplace and the street outside the Featherington’s home. Do not miss the Painted Hall, with its outstanding baroque architecture and intricate mural, especially if you are seeking photographs for the ‘gram. There is also the Georgian era Ranger’s House in South London, with its pretty stone and brick walls and cast-iron gate that serves as the exterior of the Bridgerton House in the show.
Of course, the truth is that many of London’s stately historic buildings could easily offer fodder for an intrepid traveller determined to relive the glory of the Regency days. Even popular haunts like Covent Garden, Borough Market and posh Kensington ‒ which may not necessarily be in the series ‒ capture the city’s deep history and vibrant culture. So it is no surprise that the British capital remains a perennially popular travel destination, Bridgerton fan or not.
For those seeking an even more personal Regency era experience, simply return to The Lanesborough to be lavished with TLC in high style. I especially appreciate how upon checking in to my junior suite, my coffee table was already thoughtfully laid out with a cheese platter and nuts ‒ and a fresh glass of champagne was ceremoniously presented to me, like I am a visiting dignitary. My practically omniscient butler also offered to press an outfit for me, to ensure I look picture perfect for the hotel’s very fancy Queen Charlotte-themed afternoon tea (inspired by Netflix’s spinoff Bridgerton series named after the monarch).
Its exquisitely decorated dining room is naturally illuminated with daylight thanks to a domed glass roof, which was a Regency icon in its time. With intricate bas-relief artwork and Wedgewood china mounted on the walls, it is certainly a fitting setting for a tete-a-tete among the Bridgertons, Featheringtons and their other blue-blood pals.
What is really fun though, is how head pastry chef Salvatore Mungiovino has created a selection of pastries inspired by the show’s characters like a strawberry scented creme bavaroise with infused orange gel shaped like a crown in honour of Queen Charlotte. All you need to do to be part of this pretty scene is to stick your pinky finger out as you sip your tea.
Ultimately though, the best thing about a stay at The Lanesborough might be its simplest offering ‒ a sighting and perhaps a cuddle with the hotel’s resident cat, Lilibet. Often tucked away in one of her favourite hiding spots, the concierge cheekily told me that the question he is asked most often is: “Where is Lilibet?”