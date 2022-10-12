Back on track: A new high-speed train link means there’s never been a better time to visit Laos

In the period leading up to the pandemic, Laos had become one of the most in-demand destinations in Southeast Asia.

And its scenic, cultural and culinary manna is now even more accessible thanks to the advent of the Laos-China Railway. Launched at the end of 2021, the railway is a potential godsend for a tourism industry that desperately needs visitors in the wake of the pandemic.

The high-speed route between Vientiane, just across the Mekong from northeastern Thailand, and Boten, on the border with Yunnan Province in China, is not just revolutionary for Laos: it’s as advanced as any railway infrastructure seen in Southeast Asia until now. It covers 422km of rugged, mountainous landscapes at speeds of up to 160km per hour and spears through 75 tunnels and over 167 bridges and viaducts.

The new train also means that it's an easy hop (just over two hours) between the capital Vientiane and Luang Prabang, the country’s charming former royal capital.

The country’s sleepy vibe may not encourage overdue haste – its unofficial nickname is Lao PDR (please don’t rush). But the new railway is setting a faster pace. And there's never been a better time for the uninitiated to get on board.

VIENTIANE

Long regarded as the quietest capital in Southeast Asia, Vientiane has roused itself to become an increasingly dynamic destination. The city’s modern face is most noticeable in its sparkling restaurant sector, which can hold its own with more vaunted Asian centres. French food has long been a feature of the culinary landscape, but Gallic flair has been augmented in recent times by everything from Spanish tapas to Italian. The change is reflected in other ways, most noticeably the Mekong riverfront that has been concreted over and turned into a spacious promenade.