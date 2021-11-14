Li Nanxing, aka Ah Ge, is now collaborating with the TungLok Group

In case you don’t know already, Singapore celebrity Li Nanxing, also affectionately known as Ah Ge, is known for more than just his acting chops. He’s also quite the chef.

Not only does Li have his own cooking show, LNX x Hawkers, he has done several food collaborations with the likes of Bakers & Co bakery and Yun Nans. Oh, he also has his very own signature Dried Scallop Hae Bee Hiam sauce. The sauce was made using his own family recipes.

Ah Ge now has a collaboration with TungLok Group. The restaurant chain is releasing a series of specialty dishes across six of its restaurants, namely TungLok Seafood, Lao Beijing, TungLok Signatures, TungLok Heen, Tong Le Private Dining and Dancing Crab. The dishes showcase Li’s hae bee hiam sauce, cooked into new iterations of seafood dishes.