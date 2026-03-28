The apps you need for your next trip abroad

When you’re visiting another country, you generally expect to pay in the national currency, adapt to a new time zone, follow the local customs and speak a bit of the language. But you may not be prepared when Uber and Lyft don’t work.

Apps common in the United States sometimes don’t exist in other countries, and when they do, they may not offer the best prices or service.

Using a local ride-hailing service, for example, can prevent you from paying double the normal rate, or failing to find a driver at all, said Cara Laban, 32, who created TravelReddi, a website that helps users find local apps, after her frustrations using Uber in Spain led her to a local alternative.

Though ride-hailing apps are some of the most common alternatives abroad, travellers can also use local apps for help with navigation, public transportation, and restaurant reviews and reservations.

It’s best to download and test the apps before departing, Laban said. That includes completing settings like payment methods, location tracking and display language. You don’t want to be caught messing with your phone on a busy foreign street.

Here are some apps that can help you get around like a local:

FIND A RIDE

The dominant ride-hailing app in North America, Uber also works in many other parts of the world. But across much of Europe, Bolt and Freenow can be better choices.

Operating in 30 European countries, Bolt is “usually the fastest, cheapest” option, said Alex Sarellas, 40, based in Germany and chief executive of a GPS tracking company. It’s also widely used across Africa. Freenow, acquired last year by Lyft, now covers 150 cities in nine European countries.

In Spain, Cabify, based in Madrid, is a popular option. It also has a strong presence in South America.

If you’re looking for a ride in Japan, where ride-hailing platforms face regulatory restrictions, look for Go, which claims an 80 per cent share of the taxi dispatch market there.

Across Southeast Asia, locals use Grab to hail cars, motorcycles and scooters. Unlike most other ride-hailing tools, Grab is billed as a “super app” for other services, including digital payments and food delivery.

“When I lived in Bali for five years, Grab organized my entire daily life — breakfast orders, dinner deliveries, grocery shopping, scooter rides to meetings, everything,” Tom Abraham, 45, a digital nomad now living in Spain, said via email.

Other regional standouts include DiDi, a ride-hailing behemoth in China, and Careem in the Middle East.