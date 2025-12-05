Bored of burgers and roasts? 7 Asian restaurants to try in London

London’s restaurant scene shows no sign of slowing down, and openings continue apace, especially in Asian and Asian-fusion cuisines.

These seven spots underline just why the British capital is indisputably one of Europe’s finest cities for dining across the world’s largest and most populous continent.

STRAITS KITCHEN

Few London hotels resonate with Singaporeans as much as Pan Pacific, a familiar name that offers a relaxed five-star escape in the heart of the city’s historic financial district.