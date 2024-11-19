Finding London’s most distinctive shops

A bottle of gin, a Paddington bear or a wicker picnic hamper full of jam and scones — these are just a few of the purchases the 20 million international travellers pick up while visiting London each year, often at famous British retailers like Harrods and Fortnum & Mason.

But scattered across London are also small, specialised shops, some centuries old and crafting items by hand, that sell unique wares in spots full of wonder. These retailers are the favourites of politicians, celebrities and royalty — some display royal crests on windows and packaging, a sign that they have received royal warrants from the monarchy — and each has a story to tell of humble beginnings, of perseverance through fires and wars, pandemics and fickle tastes.

Here’s a selection of some of the most eccentric — or at least, distinctive.

HATS AND CAPS