A first-timer’s guide to London: What to see, eat and do

This pub is wildly decorated inside and out. Find a jovial locals’ vibe at the bar and a Thai restaurant in the back. $$ | Kensington

King William IV Pub

Crowd in for live music several times a week or stay the night in tasteful hotel rooms upstairs. Check out the pithy quotes on the walls from Groucho Marx and Robin Williams. $ | Hampstead

THE BASICS

What is the best time of year to visit? Spring and autumn offer the best weather. London has experienced heat waves in the summer, and air-conditioning isn’t universal. The city can be rainy, but rarely snowy. Christmastime is festive, but many attractions close.

What currency is used? The British pound. ATMs inside banks are best for safety. While some smaller businesses may be cash-only, many are now card-only; it’s still good to have cash.

Is tipping required? It isn’t as ingrained as it is in the United States. For taxis, round up. For ride-hailing services, tip at your discretion. Check restaurant and hotel bills for service charges, which are often included; if there are none, consider adding 10% at restaurants or a few pounds per night at hotels if the service warrants.

Is tap water safe? Yes.

When do people eat dinner? It’s flexible. Popular restaurants may have reservations as early as 5pm and as late as 11pm.

Which apps should I download for the trip? Citymapper or Transport for London’s journey planner will be helpful.

What’s the main airport? Most US flights land at Heathrow, one of six international airports.

How do I get from the airport to central London? A black cab from Heathrow to the city centre can cost 65 to 120 pounds. Prices vary for the Heathrow Express trains, which take about 15 minutes to London Paddington Station. A refundable online ticket costs 26 one-way pounds, or 10 pounds (nonrefundable) if booked at least 30 days in advance. The Tube network’s Elizabeth Line from Heathrow to central London takes about 40 minutes and costs 15.50 pounds, depending on the payment method. A slower Piccadilly line Tube train takes around an hour and costs 5.90 pounds. A National Express bus to London Victoria Station starts at 8 pounds and takes about 65 minutes.

Do I need to rent a car? No. Public transport is easy to use.

Does Uber exist? Yes. Other local ride-hailing options include Bolt and Gett. But a ride in a classic London black cab is an experience to try at least once.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.