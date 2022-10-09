Looking for a different kind of travel experience? Why not set sail to these beautiful islands off the Roman coast

It’s easy to forget how Rome, with its gladiator stadiums and monumental fountains, sits a mere 45-minute drive from the coast. With a 7,600km shoreline, it is no wonder Italians are such nautical creatures. The popular seaside image of my compatriots is one of smug sunbathers eating lasagne in Speedos. But as an Italian from the Tuscan coast raised on sports dinghies and catamarans, I can attest that that is not the entire picture.

Romans are, in fact, a very active bunch. Their atavistic call to the high seas harks back millennia, with many a mythic tale such as emperor Nero’s attempt to drown his mother in a custom-made leaky boat. More recently, in 1983, the first-ever Italian competitor to take part in the Louis Vuitton Cup, the qualifying regatta for the America’s Cup, was Azzurra, a boat designed in Rome. At the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Roman Caterina Banti snapped up the sailing gold medal with Ruggero Tita on the extraordinary foiling catamaran Nacra 17.

There are plenty of ports to sail from near Rome: the wonderful coastal towns of Gaeta, Nettuno, Ostia, Circeo, Fregene, Fiumicino and Anzio, are all a reasonable drive from the city. Sailing weekends can be booked via Rome’s excellent sailing schools such as Altura, operating tours and sailing classes from all over the Lazio region. But if you don’t have weeks to spare, I recommend you steer your bow towards the Tuscan Archipelago from Monte Argentario near the lovely coastal town of Orbetello, or to the Pontine Islands, setting sail from the port of Nettuno. Despite being a life-long, yet staunchly amateur, sailor and not-so-easily impressed Italian, I am continually stunned by the sheer beauty of these islands and their cliffs — the inspiration for so much poetry and legend.

Below are two inspiring trips around this part of the coast. Zip up your wind jackets, hoist the sails and cast your eyes to the horizon. You’re about to set sail.

MONTE ARGENTARIO AND THE TUSCAN ARCHIPELAGO

From Rome: Two hours to Orbetello by train from Roma Termini or by car on the E80

Islands to visit: Giannutri, Isola del Giglio, Isola di Montecristo

Where to eat: El Merendero in Porto Ercole, Ristorante Il Moletto in Porto Santo Stefano

Best marina: Cala Galera

Length of voyage: Depending on the weather, three to four days

Price for this itinerary: €220 per person for three nights, excluding galley expenses and fuel; alturavela.it

“Sailing relieves people from their everyday burdens,” our Roman skipper Vittorio Lanzi says as he scans the horizon for any signs of changes in the wind. We are about to sail from Monte Argentario’s Cala Galera, an enchanting little marina in southern Tuscany that is an easy two-hour drive from Rome.

Some attribute Argentario’s name to the silver colour of the water surrounding it; others claim it derives from an ancient Roman aristocratic family, the Domizi Enobarbi, who were argentarii, or money lenders. This once-volcanic semi-island emerges vertically from the Tyrrhenian Sea, its harsh rocky cliffs overhanging secluded pebbled beaches, many only accessible by boat.