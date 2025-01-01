L’Or de Jean Martell Zodiac Edition, a limited-release cognac, is inspired by the enigmatic spirit of the snake
While no actual serpents went into making these 500 bottles, it is an exquisite drink of plenitude, a distinctive blend of more than 1400 eaux-de-vie from Cognac’s four finest terroirs.
Every year, Maison Martell releases an exclusive edition of its most exceptional cognac that is inspired by the zodiac animal of the year. Known as the L’Or de Jean Martell Zodiac Edition, only 500 bottles are issued globally, with each bottle individually numbered to mark its rarity. For the Year of the Snake in 2025, the heritage cognac house brings us L’Or de Jean Martell Zodiac Edition – Assemblage du Serpent. A smooth and velvety cognac of plenitude (read complex and rich with nuance), that blends more than 1400 eaux-de-vie from Cognac’s four finest terroirs.
At the heart of each edition is L’Or de Jean Martell. The quintessence of Martell cognacs, it is a unique blend of more than 400 rare eaux-de-vies. The French term for “water of life”, eau-de-vie, simply put, is a clear, colourless fruit brandy produced through fermentation and double distillation. This is what every cognac starts as. In the case of L’Or de Jean Martell, only eaux-de-vie that have reached its golden age of maturity were selected, thus contributing to the cognac’s rich and distinctive flavour profile that delicately balances fresh citrus, fruit, gingerbread and precious wood.
For each zodiac edition, Martell’s Cellar Master, Christopher Valtaud, builds on this distinguishing foundational flavour profile of the original cognac, essentially adding new flavour expressions to it and fine-tuning the blend, until it becomes the spirit metaphor of that year’s zodiac animal.
A MYSTICAL MUSE
Valtaud turned to Chinese mythology to find inspiration for 2025’s Assemblage du Serpent cognac. After all, the snake features prominently in many legends and works of art. In this case, he looked to Nuwa, an ancient goddess in Han-Chinese legends.
Often depicted with the body of a serpent and the head of a woman, many ancient texts identify her as being the original ancestor of humanity, and the creator who moulded humans from clay. Legend has it that when the pillars that supported the heavens were damaged, she repaired the sky. Similarly, after the chaos of many floods, she restored order to the world, provided stability and repopulated it. Hence her association with fertility, regeneration, and the unity of all life.
To create an expression that would capture the courage, wisdom and intelligence of the serpent goddess, Valtaud selected very old eaux-de-vie from past Years of the Snake and combined them with the original blend. A harmonised symphony of over 1,400 eaux-de-vie from Cognac’s four finest terroirs, it took months of stringent tasting and deliberating to perfect Assemblage du Serpent.
The meticulous fine-tuning has resulted in a light, amber-coloured nectar with mahogany highlights, that captures the dual qualities of the snake in both its gentle and provoked state. Assemblage du Serpent opens with notes of citrus and soft spices, giving an instant impression of delicacy and finesse. As you swirl the snifter, the complexities start to reveal: Subtle yet distinct notes of mild tobacco and precious woods; and a sweet fruitiness that parlay candied fruit, fresh blackcurrant and quince marmalade.
As Valtaud had intended, the first taste sensation is one of plenitude and velvety smoothness, then blooms into bold citrus notes, which aptly reflects the serpent’s courage. The generous and lingering finish of the cognac recalls the snake’s caring personality, while the balance of fruit and wood represents the snake’s wisdom.
OBJECT OF DESIRE
Not just liquid gold, Assemblage du Serpent is an object d’art to be admired. Details matter when it comes to refinement, and in presenting its latest cognac, Martell has spared no effort in finesse.
The exquisite liquor is bottled in a mouth-blown crystal decanter made by fine crystal maker, Baccarat. The decanter’s sensual form is evocative of a single, pure drop of cognac, and it is crowned with a red crystal stopper in the form of an arresting serpent head. The elegant neck of the decanter is in 19-carat gold, no less, detailed with a snakeskin motif and an engraved edition number that marks the bottle’s rarity.
The crystal decanter nestles on a gold-tone pedestal that is finely engraved with tiny scales. They sit against a gilded backdrop that is decorated with the Martell coat of arms, grapevines and gracefully coiling snakes. All this is housed in a handsome handcrafted red cabinet with an interlaced snakeskin motif, and that comes with a drawer that holds a booklet about the cognac.
A MULTI SENSORY EXPERIENCE AWAITS
To usher in the Year of the Snake 2025, Maison Martell will unveil its new cognac in Singapore, through a ticketed, limited-run showcase, from Jan 10 to Jan 12, 2025. Housed at the 72:13 gallery (at Mohammed Sultan), The Golden Age Journey: L’Or De Jean Martell Assemblage Du Serpent is an immersive, multi-sensory exhibition that pays homage to the creation and distinction of this fine spirit.
The enchanting serpentine tale unfolds across themed chambers depicting the five elements – gold, water, earth, fire and wood – and through the clever interplay of mixed media and installations:A gold-scaled photo wall hints of the journey ahead as guests begin the guided tour starting with the heritage walkway that takes you through Martell’s rich legacy.
Next up: Another photo wall with wavy reflections of the L’Or de Jean Martell Assemblage Du Serpent behind lit mirrors depict how water is central in the formulation of the exclusive spirit.
In the Earth zone, guests are “transported” to the vineyards of Martell’s four key terroirs in the Cognac region. To heighten the olfactory experience: A hanging installation made up of glass pods storing key ingredients behind the cognac.
The Fire chamber is a visual tribute to the two legends – Martell and Baccarat – joining forces for L’Or de Jean Martell Zodiac. A video showcase details the intricate crystal shaping process by Baccarat's craftsmen. In addition, past zodiac cognac editions will be displayed alongside the current release. There will also be a by-invite-only tasting room, fronted by a Martell brand ambassador.
Finally, the Wood zone where the distinctive cask ageing process is best exemplified through taste. Here at the pop-up Martell Bar, guests can try cognac cocktails and sample select Martell portfolios (Martell Noblige, Martell Cordon Bleu and Martell Chanteloup XXO). They can also leave their wishes on a 'Raining Wishes’ Tree and learn more about their luck and fortune in the Serpent year.
A limited allocation of the L’Or de Jean Martell Zodiac Edition will be available for sale in Singapore from January 2025. Sign up here for the limited-run showcase.