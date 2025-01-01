L’Or de Jean Martell Zodiac Edition, a limited-release cognac, is inspired by the enigmatic spirit of the snake

Every year, Maison Martell releases an exclusive edition of its most exceptional cognac that is inspired by the zodiac animal of the year. Known as the L’Or de Jean Martell Zodiac Edition, only 500 bottles are issued globally, with each bottle individually numbered to mark its rarity. For the Year of the Snake in 2025, the heritage cognac house brings us L’Or de Jean Martell Zodiac Edition – Assemblage du Serpent. A smooth and velvety cognac of plenitude (read complex and rich with nuance), that blends more than 1400 eaux-de-vie from Cognac’s four finest terroirs.

At the heart of each edition is L’Or de Jean Martell. The quintessence of Martell cognacs, it is a unique blend of more than 400 rare eaux-de-vies. The French term for “water of life”, eau-de-vie, simply put, is a clear, colourless fruit brandy produced through fermentation and double distillation. This is what every cognac starts as. In the case of L’Or de Jean Martell, only eaux-de-vie that have reached its golden age of maturity were selected, thus contributing to the cognac’s rich and distinctive flavour profile that delicately balances fresh citrus, fruit, gingerbread and precious wood.

For each zodiac edition, Martell’s Cellar Master, Christopher Valtaud, builds on this distinguishing foundational flavour profile of the original cognac, essentially adding new flavour expressions to it and fine-tuning the blend, until it becomes the spirit metaphor of that year’s zodiac animal.

A MYSTICAL MUSE

Valtaud turned to Chinese mythology to find inspiration for 2025’s Assemblage du Serpent cognac. After all, the snake features prominently in many legends and works of art. In this case, he looked to Nuwa, an ancient goddess in Han-Chinese legends.