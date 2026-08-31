The best time to visit Losinj? Try spring or autumn

Crystalline waters, abundant sunshine and exceptionally clean air make Losinj a coveted European summer destination. But if you ask this Southeast Asian traveller, the Croatian island’s true magic is best experienced in the shoulder seasons, just before Easter or in early fall, when the place feels blissfully untouched by mass tourism. At these quieter times, the chatter of the summer crowds and hum of motorboats abate. In their place, the prevailing soundtrack is birdsong and the gentle lapping of waves. That’s when it feels as if the towering pine trees that flank the island exhale and Losinj breathes easily again.

Breathing, as it turns out, is rather the point here. Losinj’s reputation as “the island of vitality” can be traced to the late 19th century, when Croatian botanist and meteorologist Ambroz Haracic established the island’s first weather station and began documenting what he believed to be conditions uniquely suited to the treatment of respiratory illnesses. Understanding that mineral-rich sea aerosols could be amplified in the presence of pine trees and terpenes (the aromatic hydrocarbons produced by plants and insects), he founded the Association for the Afforestation of Losinj in 1887, planting over 80,000 Aleppo and Scots pines across the island to boost the therapeutic atmosphere.