3 days in Luang Prabang, Laos: Sacred rituals, waterfall hikes and elephant encounters

I’ll be the first to admit that when I think of a short getaway in the region, Laos does not immediately come to mind.

Still, I’ve been intrigued by stories of the former Lao kingdom capital of Luang Prabang, renowned for its status as a UNESCO World Heritage site, a title it earned in 1994.

It is said that at Luang Prabang, a town located along the Mekong and Nam Khan Rivers, time stands still. The streets are devoid of traffic lights and the sounds of car horns. Traditional Lao architecture is juxtaposed against French colonial touches. Buddhist monks, clad in saffron-coloured robes, line the streets every morning to collect their daily alms. Locals live a slow but happy way of life.

As a Southeast Asian getaway, Laos is often over-looked by Singaporean travellers in favour of neighboring Thailand, Malaysia or Indonesia. But as I discovered on my trip to Luang Prabang, it is often the least talked about destinations that are the best-kept secrets.