Lufthansa pulls out the stops in their new Allegris first and business class cabins with metre-wide seating and extra-long beds

On the backend, new personalised entertainment and digital services are in the works. You can select movies pre-flight, shop and pay in-flight from your sea and re-book connecting flights while in the air if you’re delayed.

The Allegris experience, which is part of Lufthansa Group’s €2.5b (S$3.57b) investment in product and service improvements until 2025, is likely to debut first on North American routes on the Boeing 787-9 by the end of 2023 before being offered on flights to Asia in 2024. It will be rolled out in more than 80 new aircrafts including the Airbus A350 and Boeing 777-9 models as well as the current Boeing 747-8 planes.

Lufthansa’s chief executive officer Jens Ritter told CNA Luxury that the demand for individuality and personalisation are key drivers behind the decision to retrofit the entire aircraft instead of focusing on just one class. He said: “People don’t want to come on board and follow a standard routine of getting their drink and food then sleep and wake up to breakfast. Some want to work, some want to eat in the middle of the night; customers want different options to choose from.”

And it’s not just about the seats. Lufthansa is working towards a streamlined process from booking to post-flight where travellers can pick their preferred options such as going straight to the first-class lounge for check-in instead of doing it at the terminal and having personal assistants escorting them directly to the aircraft in a Porsche.

On the Asia long-haul routes, Ritter said that they are planning to serve special meals that reflect the cuisine of the destinations such as Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia and Japan. He quipped: “It’s not going to be only chicken and noodles anymore, we are ramping up the options.”