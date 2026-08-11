Lulu’s Lounge returns to Singapore with a new home in Chinatown

A defining fixture of Singapore’s nightlife returns with a new Chinatown address. Occupying a heritage shophouse within Terra Southbridge Hotel at 208 South Bridge Road, the reopened Lulu’s Lounge retains its signature mix of live cabaret, hospitality and craft cocktails.

Stepping inside feels like entering a world inspired by 1930s Shanghai, with rich jade hues, lacquered and mirrored surfaces and plush velvet booths. The interiors are by Threaded Creatives and Bernard Johnson, who also designed Lulu’s original 2017 venue at Pan Pacific Singapore. Rather than replicate its former incarnation, the new space gives Lulu’s a distinct identity in Chinatown while retaining some of its theatrical spirit.

THE BAR: BOTANICAL ALCHEMY

An enduring attraction is its cocktail programme. Developed in collaboration with Studio Ryecroft founders Bobby Carey and Tom Hogan, the menu takes a classicist approach, reworking familiar drinks with Chinese ingredients. Carey and Hogan previously worked on the bar programmes at venues including Manhattan at Regent Singapore and ATLAS.