Lulu’s Lounge returns to Singapore with a new home in Chinatown
Now housed in a heritage shophouse on South Bridge Road, Lulu’s Lounge returns with live entertainment, cocktails and late-night dining in a 1930s Shanghai-inspired setting.
A defining fixture of Singapore’s nightlife returns with a new Chinatown address. Occupying a heritage shophouse within Terra Southbridge Hotel at 208 South Bridge Road, the reopened Lulu’s Lounge retains its signature mix of live cabaret, hospitality and craft cocktails.
Stepping inside feels like entering a world inspired by 1930s Shanghai, with rich jade hues, lacquered and mirrored surfaces and plush velvet booths. The interiors are by Threaded Creatives and Bernard Johnson, who also designed Lulu’s original 2017 venue at Pan Pacific Singapore. Rather than replicate its former incarnation, the new space gives Lulu’s a distinct identity in Chinatown while retaining some of its theatrical spirit.
THE BAR: BOTANICAL ALCHEMY
An enduring attraction is its cocktail programme. Developed in collaboration with Studio Ryecroft founders Bobby Carey and Tom Hogan, the menu takes a classicist approach, reworking familiar drinks with Chinese ingredients. Carey and Hogan previously worked on the bar programmes at venues including Manhattan at Regent Singapore and ATLAS.
The Jasmine Tea Martini uses tea-infused vermouth to give the classic drink a floral lift, while the Osmanthus and Baijiu Sour balances sweetness with a subtle savoury edge. Elsewhere, ingredients such as Buddha’s hand, long pepper, salted lemon and dark soy syrup bring layers of citrus, spice and umami to the menu. A parallel non-alcoholic menu is also available.
ELEVATED GRAZING
Complementing the cocktails is a menu of Shanghai-inspired dim sum and small plates, designed for grazing throughout the night.
The Oscietra Caviar Siu Mai sets an indulgent tone, topped with Oscietra caviar and yuzu creme fraiche. The Hong Kong Prawn Toast pairs crisp, golden-fried brioche with chilli-lime aioli, while the Crispy-Skin Chicken is air-dried for 24 hours before cooking. For sharing, there are Crispy Aromatic Duck Pancakes with fermented plum sauce and the Sichuan-inflected Mala Grilled Fish Skewers, which I highly recommend.
A NIGHTLY NARRATIVE
Live performance remains at the heart of Lulu’s, with no cover charge except for special events. A baby grand piano anchors the main room, where a jazz trio plays reworked standards and contemporary tunes from early evening. Nearby, a jukebox sits beside the DJ console, juxtaposing analogue nostalgia with the rhythms that take over later in the night. Longtime Zouk DJs Jeremy Boon and Aldrin take to the decks on Wednesdays and Fridays – definitely nights to pull out your best dance moves.
Three themed nights anchor the weekly schedule. Oui Oui Cherie on Thursdays is a ladies’ night built around cocktails and cabaret, while Saturdays bring Cafe Bizarre, with burlesque, drag and other live performances. On Sundays, Encore slows the pace with live jazz standards and dim sum.
Lulu’s Lounge is open from Wednesday to Sunday and closed on Monday and Tuesday.