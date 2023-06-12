What it's like to spend a night in the home of Sri Lanka's most famous architect

When news broke early this year that Lunuganga was finally letting paying guests stay in the west wing of its main house – the private quarters of its Sri Lankan architect and owner, the late Geoffrey Bawa – a frisson ran through the global architecture and gardening communities. For readers who are still not sure about the magnitude of the announcement, it’s the equivalent of getting to stay in Beyonce’s actual bedroom.

Perhaps further context will help.

Geoffrey Bawa is a giant among architects, one of the OG starchitects who – just as Philip Johnson, Frank Lloyd Wright and Mies van der Rohe did – created a new architectural language which these days is almost carelessly labelled Tropical Modernism. He was prolific, his projects ranging from hotels and private residences to convents and government buildings in Sri Lanka and India; but his influence, his sublime blending of nature and design, and blurring the lines between outside and inside, can, to this day, be seen throughout Asia.