At Lunuganga in Sri Lanka, you don’t check in — you step into Geoffrey Bawa’s dreamscape

It’s 1989 and you’ve come to stay at a sprawling country estate on Sri Lanka’s western coast. But, “country estate” doesn’t even come close to describing it. This secluded slice of paradise is of such legendary beauty that even Prince Charles once abandoned decorum and invited himself to tea so he could gawk at it.

The owner, a brilliant and celebrated man, was so private that only his similarly brilliant and celebrated artist friends had enjoyed his hospitality. And now, you — yes, little old you — will spend the next few days exploring the rambling gardens, taking tea on the terrace, enjoying sunset tipples on the lawn, and pottering around the house filled with antiques and art pieces.