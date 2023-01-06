Sky High: 7 luxurious hotel penthouses to live it up in 2023

You may assume there isn’t much to see given that it’s on the 7th floor, but this penthouse offers views of Sacré Cœur, the Church of Saint-Augustin as well as Le Bristol’s perfectly manicured gardens. Decked with a grand marble fireplace and sumptuous interior touches such as herringbone parquet, it would be easy to imagine this as your Parisian abode — one with access to the talent of three-starred Michelin chef Eric Frechon, who can whip up delicious dishes in the comfort of your palatial suite. The best feature, however, is that you can connect up to three additional bedrooms (two of which are duplexes) to create an unparalleled 3,765 sq ft sanctuary in the City of Light.

THE PENTHOUSES AT MANDARIN ORIENTAL HYDE PARK, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM