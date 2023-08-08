Out of Bounds: Hotel art is going beyond walls and here’s why it’s exciting

Called Arborexence, 2023, the welded stainless steel sculpture is not only the first to be placed directly on honey-coloured brick facade of Le Manoir but also one in which the artist was given free rein. Echoing the organic movement of the ivy that drapes the building, the sculpture gently embraces the historic structure peeking through the plants but also stands out in its stark modernity. It’s impossible not to be drawn to it when you see it — the juxtaposition of a storied manor house and an abstract art installation could have been jarring but it exudes a sense of natural harmony.

ART IN THE PARK

This temporary installation is part of MITICO, Belmond’s progressive art programme in partnership with Galleria Continua that brings various artists and their work into their stable of extraordinary hotels. The aim is to push the boundaries of art and the role it plays in a hotel, while also sparking conversations.

“When we debuted MITICO in 2022, we wanted to offer guests the opportunity to see cultures through a different lens, tapping into each individual destination’s essence and beauty. More than a celebration of talented artists and their works against the backdrop of Belmond's landmark properties, MITICO deepens our long-standing connection to the arts community, connecting art lovers and supporting artists in this meaningful dialogue between art and landscape,” said Arnaud Champenois, senior vice president of brand & marketing at Belmond.