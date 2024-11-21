Mandarin Oriental Qianmen, Beijing is located within a hutong, just minutes away from the Forbidden City

Then Tiao is a sexy, moodily-lit two-storey bar serving killer cocktails such as ‘Brief Autumn’ which unites Cognac, coffee, Vermouth and local baiju in beautiful symphony. Wines, beers, mocktails and locally inspired food keep the night rolling late and explain why it has become Beijing’s hottest bar.

One tip? Don’t try and learn to play mahjong after a couple of cocktails – it’s way harder than you think.

WELLNESS WITH DISTINCT CHINESE ACCENTS

There’s no pool at Mandarin Oriental, Qianmen, but the Spa also manages to take wellness and fitness to another level. Traditional Chinese techniques and treatments are at the fore, especially in the Qiyuan Healing Space. Lasting two and a half hours, The Moonlight Dream package, for example, includes a warm body massage with moonstone, Gua Sha, then a profound and moving sound healing session.

If you can, coincide your visit with a residency by French massage maestro Jimmy Jarnet who visits throughout the year. Winner of countless awards and an official athlete masseur at the Paris Olympics, his treatments are like nothing else, combining breathwork and stretching to somehow give your body and mind a workout all at once. If Bastien Gonzalez has become known as a leader in luxury foot care, Jarnet is on track to do likewise for the world of massages.

UNFORGETTABLE EXPERIENCES

For suggestions on how to make the most of the hotel’s brilliant location, in the heart of the Beijing Central Axis which was recently designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site, then speak to Bob, the head concierge.

He grew up in the hutong, a two-minute walk from the hotel lobby, so knows the area like no one else – and proudly points out where he would play football on the rooftops. Just across the street from the hotel, the National Gift Museum shows a fascinating range of gifts given by foreign leaders to China from over the years, while the Temple of Heaven and Summer Palace are nearby.