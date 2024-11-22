Six Senses Kyoto: A wellness haven in a historic city

In a page of the Six Senses Spa Kyoto’s menu, there is an animated drawing of two people being tended to by therapists. Around them is a conveyor belt counter like in a sushi restaurant, bordered by rock gardens. But there is not only food on the moving platform; an eye mask, facemask, cups of tea and some ointments are also on offer.

This image well represents the spread of wellness experiences that Japan’s first Six Senses hotel provides, grounded on building blocks of sleep health, food nutrition and personalised wellness. Within two days, I was to encounter this lifestyle, condensed. Henry Cheung, Six Senses Kyoto’s director of marketing communications told me that overseas guests typically stay for several days at the very least, knowing that they will spend a good proportion of time in the hotel savouring its ‘wellness buffet’.

In the culture-rich city where the streets beckon, this is high praise indeed. Taking care of one’s body, mind and soul is already ingrained in Japanese culture so Six Senses Kyoto, which opened in April 2024, finds itself right at home. The hotel is crafted by BLINK Design Group, whose founder Clint Nagata – Hawaiian born and of Japanese descent – is no stranger to the city, having designed Roku Kyoto, LXR Hotels & Resorts that opened in 2021.

As the designer of Six Senses Uluwatu and the upcoming Six Senses Residences Loire Valley in France, he is adept at embodying the brand’s philosophy in context, which in this case, is the Higashimaya district, next to the National Museum and Toyokuni Shrine.

RICH HERITAGE