Luxury hotels, cultural highlights & food adventures: How Xiamen is winning over visitors

I’m perched 29 storeys above Xiamen, a bustling port city in Fujian, China. Above the bed in my hotel room hangs an artwork made of egret feathers arranged in a circle. Egrets are the city’s official birds. These beautiful migratory avians have come to symbolise the Fujian diaspora, who are scattered all over the world in countries like Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines.

In a way, the artwork represents a certain longing of the people of Xiamen to be reunited with their overseas kin. From the mid-19th century to the beginning of WWII, thousands of Fujian residents left Xiamen in search of a better life abroad. The descendants of those migrants routinely make the journey back to visit ancestral villages and long-lost relatives.

But now, Fujian is about to gain recognition beyond just overseas returnees (and curious domestic travellers): The Michelin Guide is set to debut a Fujian edition come December 2024. Among the cities to be covered in the guide are Xiamen, Quanzhou and the provincial capital, Fuzhou.

While Fujian cuisine is regarded as one of China’s eight major culinary styles, it is little known outside of the country and areas with significant population. There are high hopes that the guide will put Fujian cuisine on the global map. Down the road, there might even be a chance for it to step out of the shadow of its more famous brethren, Cantonese cuisine.

THE CHANGING FACE OF XIAMEN