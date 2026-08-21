For food-loving travellers, the hotel restaurant is no longer an afterthought

Decades ago, hotel meals rarely ended up on food-loving travellers’ to-eat lists. That has changed dramatically, especially in the past five years. Luxury hotels are now cooking up increasingly ambitious dining experiences to woo both travellers and local diners.

According to a joint white paper by BurdaLuxury, GMO-Z.com Research and Vero released in May, the global fine-dining sector was valued at US$166.86 billion (S$213 billion) in 2024 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 6.54 per cent to reach US$243.14 billion by 2030. The report identifies Southeast Asia as one of the markets where changing attitudes towards luxury, travel and dining are reshaping how consumers choose where and what to eat.

Marriott International’s The Future of Food 2026 Asia Pacific Report found that 59 per cent of guests prefer casual dining experiences over formal ones, while 53 per cent favour a la carte options over traditional set menus. Vegetarian (64 per cent) and vegan choices (63 per cent) are also increasingly sought after. Guests are also becoming more curious about provenance, asking about the origins of ingredients (75 per cent) and sustainability practices (58 per cent).

Petr Raba, Marriott International’s vice-president of food and beverage, Asia Pacific (excluding China), said: “Over the last five years, traveller expectations have shifted decisively from a desire for standardised exclusivity to a demand for ‘comfort as the new luxury’, where authenticity and personal well-being take precedence. Guests today are seeking more than just a meal; they want a narrative, a sense of place, and a deep connection to culinary artistry.”