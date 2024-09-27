These hotels are offering experiences that both kids and parents can enjoy

Travelling with children can be difficult, especially when they are still young. Short and quick getaways with adventurous activities become more complicated when you have a little one in tow.

That doesn’t mean families have to spend their vacation holed up in a room. Instead, many hotels are now creating exciting play opportunities for children so that their parents can leave them in the care of trained professionals in a safe environment that is still fun and enjoyable. Best of all, these activities often include age-appropriate cultural experiences, ensuring the little ones get the most out of the destination, in a way they can understand.

Lisa Rowland, manager of Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort and Spa’s Krakengiri Kids’ Club thinks this has become an important factor to take into consideration for families. “Traditionally, parents tend to view the hotel kids’ club as a safe place where they can leave their children in the hands of professionals while on holiday. But this has shifted to parents looking for more enriching activities for their children,” she said. “We’re seeing more parents choosing hotels based on how family-friendly they are, with the kids’ club experience becoming a key factor for many when deciding on their stay.”

EDUCATIONAL AND CREATIVE ACTIVITIES