These hotels are offering experiences that both kids and parents can enjoy
Even the youngest travellers can appreciate carefully curated, age-appropriate activities that allow the whole family to make the most out of their holidays.
Travelling with children can be difficult, especially when they are still young. Short and quick getaways with adventurous activities become more complicated when you have a little one in tow.
That doesn’t mean families have to spend their vacation holed up in a room. Instead, many hotels are now creating exciting play opportunities for children so that their parents can leave them in the care of trained professionals in a safe environment that is still fun and enjoyable. Best of all, these activities often include age-appropriate cultural experiences, ensuring the little ones get the most out of the destination, in a way they can understand.
Lisa Rowland, manager of Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort and Spa’s Krakengiri Kids’ Club thinks this has become an important factor to take into consideration for families. “Traditionally, parents tend to view the hotel kids’ club as a safe place where they can leave their children in the hands of professionals while on holiday. But this has shifted to parents looking for more enriching activities for their children,” she said. “We’re seeing more parents choosing hotels based on how family-friendly they are, with the kids’ club experience becoming a key factor for many when deciding on their stay.”
EDUCATIONAL AND CREATIVE ACTIVITIES
Naturally it is the service and variety of activities that make a kids’ club enticing to their young guests. At the Krakengiri Kids’ Club, activities are designed to combine learning and play. “Parents want their children to learn more about the country they are holidaying in,” continued Rowland. “Our weekly programme is specially crafted to include a healthy mix of physical, social, cognitive and educational activities that will give the little ones a special memory of their stay with us in the Maldives.” This includes classes that allow kids to understand the biodiversity of the ocean around them, including sessions with their in-house marine biologist and organised beach walks.
The Ritz-Carlton offers a programme called Ritz Kids, recently refreshed to be more immersive in the Asia-Pacific region. Activities are designed for children aged four to 12 and focus on engaging them with nature and the host country’s culture.
“The evolved Ritz Kids programme is specially designed to nurture a lifelong curiosity in exploring and having meaningful engagement with the world,” said Oriol Montal, managing director, Luxury, Asia Pacific (excluding China), Marriott International. “Cultural activities are essential to the success of a kids’ club or programme. Parents are now more inclined to instil a sense of responsibility in their children, to appreciate and respect cultural differences, protect the environment, and work towards a better future.” At the Ritz-Carlton Langkawi for example, young guests can learn more about the area's rich flora and fauna in the mangroves and are also encouraged to participate in tree adoptions at the Eco Discovery Centre.
In Bali, the all-villa Jumeirah Bali resort in Uluwatu has created an enchanting space for children to enjoy the minute they step into the resort. On arrival, kids can take part in a special treasure hunt and win prizes if they solve all the clues. Alternatively, they can ease-in to their new environment by feeding the fish in the multiple ponds in the lobby. The Peafowl Kids’ Club is a starting point for them to experience Balinese culture via lessons on making traditional Balinese offerings or learning to play a game of congklak. They can also explore local culture through Balinese arts and crafts activities as well as discover local legends through storytelling sessions of the mythical peacocks, Kiwa and Awa, which incidentally is the inspiration for the club.
DESIGNING FOR BOTH SAFETY AND FUN
In the past, a kids’ club might just have been a small room set within the hotel’s vast premise with a few toys on offer. Today, hotels are making them one of their prime offerings. The Peafowl Kids’ Club has its own villa with safe indoor and outdoor spaces decorated with colourful accents to make it welcoming for kids.
The two-storey villa has a quiet nap area on the second floor, as well as a well-shaded outdoor playground built around a large tree. This intentional design is another way children can immerse in the island’s greenery, culture and traditions. Inside, colourful toys are readily available for the younger guests, plus a movie corner with bean bags for older kids. The overall vibe is cosy and spacious, without compromising on safety.
Over at the Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa, the Krakengiri Kids’ Club has separate spaces for younger kids and teenagers, with a rooftop “bar”, Re:Fuel, designed specially for the latter . Rowland added: “Physical safety is key as well, alongside our priority to cater to the varying needs of children across different age groups.” The club also features a nap room and quiet toddlers’ room, as well as a small outdoor pool and water play area. Post-pandemic, the issue of sanitation remains key to the kids’ club. “High-touch points are frequently sanitised every 30 minutes and kids’ toys are regularly disinfected after every use, to ensure a safe play space for the kids,” Rowland continued.
CREATING MEMORABLE EXPERIENCES FOR EVERYONE
With luxury hotels offering entertaining and culturally stimulating programmes for kids, it makes sense that these activities are a major consideration for parents when booking and planning their family vacation. Montal notes that there has been a significant increase in the demand for family-friendly travel experiences. “From emphasising the importance of the natural world to encouraging the discovery of remarkable places and attractions; promoting global citizenship through mindful interactions, as well as experiencing a variety of art forms, our programme is well-positioned to accompany our young guests to embark on these transformative experiences that will last a lifetime.”
From backpacks to plushies, curated kids’ menus and even spa treatments, hotels are doing all they can to make their youngest guests feel welcome.