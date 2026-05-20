London’s luxury hotel showdown: Raffles at The OWO versus The Chancery Rosewood

Is there a city with more top-end hotels than London? From grandes dames like Claridge’s to newcomers like the Six Senses London, an abundance of choices awaits travellers in the category shorthanded as UHNW. (that’s “Ultra High Net Worth”).

Among the newest and most acclaimed, both in historic buildings: Raffles at the OWO, which opened in 2023 in the Old War Office in Whitehall, and the Chancery Rosewood, which made its debut in 2025 in the former U.S. Embassy on Grosvenor Square in Mayfair.

How do they stack up? To find out, we conducted a five-star face-off, booking an entry-level room at each hotel for two nights (I booked under my husband’s name to conceal my New York Times affiliation and paid the full rate). Ahead of our stay, we asked the concierges to assist us with dinner and bar reservations; after check-in, we took advantage of the fitness centres and pools, ate breakfast, had cocktails, wandered the halls and generally made ourselves at home.