Hotel Indigo Bintan Lagoi Beach: A resort just an hour away from Singapore
Balmy beach views with designs inspired by pirates lore and the era of sea exploration keep guests coming back to Bintan’s newest lifestyle luxury resort.
It was lunchtime and I had the front-row seat of a postcard-worthy scene: Coconut trees swaying their fan-like leaves on a carpet of white sand and the endless teal-coloured South China sea stitched to the azure sky. If you thought that this was in Bali or Phuket, you are wrong. I was in Bintan.
To be exact, I was in Tiki Bar, one of the culinary concepts in SugarBeats Beach Club within Hotel Indigo Bintan Lagoi Beach. In between bites of my ayam goreng kunyit (turmeric fried chicken rice) and sips of Bintan honey-infused Booster juice to temper the heat of the sambal condiment, I was preoccupied with the music as well as the cosy interior of rattan, brick and timber.
After just two hours at the resort, my eight-year-old son was already asking to come back again. Such is the allure of the ambience – and he was not alone. Since the hotel opened on Oct 24, 2024 (I visited in late-February), there have already been returning guests from Singapore. One particular family is planning their fourth trip, shared Michael Beechey, Cluster General Manager of IHG Hotels & Resorts.
A big part of the appeal is the short time it takes to go from urban Singapore to this lifestyle-led, curated setting – 50 minutes by ferry, plus a quick 10-minute car ride from Bintan’s Bandar Bentan Telani Ferry Terminal. No plane rides, no traffic jams.
Beechey – jocular, with an infectious, resounding laugh and clearly adored by the resort staff – oversees the 120-key Hotel Indigo Bintan Lagoi Beach and 258-key Holiday Inn Resort Bintan Lagoi Beach, which opened on Feb 18, 2025. Both properties share the same plot, separated by landscaping and unique architecture.
The former, timber-clad and housed within IHG’s luxury and lifestyle portfolio, has the superior beachfront position. The latter, an IHG Essentials Collection resort, comprises gleaming white blocks camped around a meandering pool.
The two were paired to cater to a diverse and evolving demographic – perhaps, a honeymooning couple at Hotel Indigo that might later head to Holiday Inn Resort when they have children, or when they come with grandparents. When I asked Beechey what defines a Hotel Indigo property, he replied: “Neighbourhood stories. It’s about unearthing the hidden gems that can only be found in the neighbourhood. Each Hotel Indigo is individual and unique.”
In 2023, Hotel Indigo introduced the campaign, The World’s Neighbourhood Hotel. It was based on a global survey from the brand, where 73 per cent of respondents felt it was important for the hotel they stay in to be connected to the local neighbourhood, as it may inspire more adventurous activities, the desire to try new things and meet new people. Hotel Indigo now has 169 properties globally, with 130 more in the pipeline.
The largest island in the Riau Archipelago in Indonesia, one of Bintan’s hidden gems is the kelong – offshore fishing platforms on stilts found around Southeast Asian coastlines. Hotel Indigo Bintan Lagoi Beach has its own kelong in the form of a timber-latticed canopy over the driveway and elevated guestroom blocks with playful swings hung in the ‘void decks’ beneath.
In the foyer ceilinged by a timber ‘net’, curvy wooden seats navigate a map of the central Riau Archipelago underfoot like strange sea creatures. Mint- and canola-coloured stools pay tribute to architecture of the Riau-Lingga Sultanate, while tackle rigging inspired by trading schooners that plied the Kepri seas take the place of conventional screens.
“The floating kelong sparked the idea of a sea-based entrance, emphasising the hidden marine world beneath. The historical richness of Bintan, shaped by indigenous traditions, trade routes and fishing communities, played a vital role in conceptualising a design that reveals these layers through experience,” said Michael Palleros, the director of Bangkok-based Tierra Design who conceived the architecture. The interior was done by PIA Interior Company Limited.
Guests, especially younger ones, will have fun spotting ‘artefacts’, such as telescopes and Chinaware, evoking Bintan’s epithet as Pirate Island. The pirates, I found out, would hijack ships travelling through the Straits of Malacca and bring them back to Bintan to loot their cargo.
The foyer sits on raised land, offering fine vantage of resort grounds. “The plot offered a striking contrast: The coastline opened up to a lush jungle landscape, providing an opportunity to craft an immersive journey from water to land,” said Pellaros, on being inspired by Bintan’s natural environment.
Rather than a single building, the programmes are distributed among several blocks, strung together by landscaping and water bodies. “Shade under coconut trees and timber boardwalks winding through lush tropical greenery create pathways that not only connect different zones of the resort but also frame the surrounding views,” Palleros described.
In front of SugarBeats, a large swimming pool with a snaking edge faces the sea. It sits alongside Voyage Pool and Bar that is only for Hotel Indigo guests. In the near distance, Sekisah Pavilion appears like a fragment of a shipwreck washed onto the shore. Floor tiles shimmering like fish scales, and an arched window at the end of the aisle framing sand, sea and nothing else make a most picturesque setting for weddings and events.
Bintan’s seafaring history continues into the 120 guestrooms that start at the 42-sq-m standard rooms. Working antique telephones and clocks, as well as treasure chest-like bedside tables may be kitsch to some but fun for others. Even the yutaka-style bathrobes made from colourful batik adhere to the theme.
Food-wise, the resort’s offerings are laid in a row for the sea view. “The idea was to provide guests the experience of a multi-concept beach club in one space. This was done through SugarBeats Beach Club with three vibrant dining options – Ocean Kitchen, Tiki Bar and Stix Stix Satay Bar,” said Beechey.
In Ocean Kitchen, dishes like the hearty Sop Buntut (clear braised oxtail soup), Tuna Tataki and Thai-style Sueu Rong Hai that mixes grilled strip loin with nam jim jeaw dipping sauce reflect a mix of local and international influences using locally sourced, fresh produce.
The adjoining Tiki Bar and Lounge has head mixologist Wirasada concocting Bintan-inspired drinks. Beechey recommended me the The Felicia, where gin, yuzu and homemade vanilla passion foam are among the ingredients. The drink comes with a “neighbourhood story”. It was named after IHG’s Senior Manager, Design Felicia Ng, as it was her favourite drink during the pre-opening, Beechey related musingly.
He emphasised that apart from the unique decor and architecture, it is the people involved in the project – the “soft elements” – that make the difference. I encountered this at the 16-seater Stix Satay Bar whose interior’s ceramic tiles glimmer with the barbecue’s fire. Iqbal who served us drinks from behind the counter also gave helpful suggestions on the menu while bantering about life in Bintan.
Yeni, who manages the children’s experiences, accompanied my youngest to pick shells at the beach, chatting patiently with him along the way. This activity happened at dusk and I witnessed the fiery orange of the setting sun mimicking the lights in the hotel starting to glow against the blackening sky.
As the sea becomes a dark canvas, it heightens one’s senses to the lulling swish of the waves. This and the live music make dinnertime at Ocean Kitchen a relaxed affair.
It is hard to imagine the idyllic setting was once formerly scarred by bauxite mining. The land was rehabilitated with proper soil remediation and adaptation, while native plants help ensure a thriving natural environment. “A cleansing biotope was introduce to naturally treat waterway within the resort grounds,” added Beechey.
These interventions have been successful, as evidenced by wildlife finding their ways into puddles sculpted into basins and filled with water. “Now we’ve got fish, and frogs, and we don't know where they came from. It’s like they just fell out of the sky,” Beechey grinned with pride.
Hotel Indigo Bintan Lagoi Beach does its part for sustainability not only with the natural setting. It also partners with Seven Seas to keep the beach clean, turning ocean waste into recycled coasters. When the hotel was built, it constructed its own water bottling plant. “We use electric buggies and BYD private cars for transporting guests; these little things make a difference,” Beechey commented.
Guests can also have the hotel arrange trips to get to know Bintan. There is a guided tour to a local market in Tanjung Pinang town that ends with lunch made from the ingredients bought there. One can also visit the Temple of Thousand Statues in the city.
Most guests, including myself, were happy just staying in the resort. Hotel Indigo guests can walk over to Sunjivva Spa at Holiday Inn Resort Lagoi Beach for massages, facials and even a Dreampod flotation capsule that promises to reduce anxiety and muscle tension. More active guests can head for the 24-hour gym or beachfront Wavy Waft sea sports centre.
While relaxing, parents can send their children over to Holiday Inn’s Mangrove House Kids Club that is chock-a-block with activities like a splash pad, STEM activities, cooking classes, a movie room, an outdoor playground with a zip line and a food kiosk with kid-height counters and a menu. Gleamed Beechey, “We have gelatos, pancakes, hot dogs – all of that sticky, happy stuff.”
The resort has clearly thought of everything for a relaxing, fuss-free holiday. I remarked that there is enough to keep guests busy for more than a few days. “Or they will need to keep coming back,” Beechey chuckled.