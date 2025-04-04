Hotel Indigo Bintan Lagoi Beach: A resort just an hour away from Singapore

It was lunchtime and I had the front-row seat of a postcard-worthy scene: Coconut trees swaying their fan-like leaves on a carpet of white sand and the endless teal-coloured South China sea stitched to the azure sky. If you thought that this was in Bali or Phuket, you are wrong. I was in Bintan.

To be exact, I was in Tiki Bar, one of the culinary concepts in SugarBeats Beach Club within Hotel Indigo Bintan Lagoi Beach. In between bites of my ayam goreng kunyit (turmeric fried chicken rice) and sips of Bintan honey-infused Booster juice to temper the heat of the sambal condiment, I was preoccupied with the music as well as the cosy interior of rattan, brick and timber.

After just two hours at the resort, my eight-year-old son was already asking to come back again. Such is the allure of the ambience – and he was not alone. Since the hotel opened on Oct 24, 2024 (I visited in late-February), there have already been returning guests from Singapore. One particular family is planning their fourth trip, shared Michael Beechey, Cluster General Manager of IHG Hotels & Resorts.