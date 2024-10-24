Rosewood Phuket’s new pool residences take pampering to the next level

What are the odds that four women could sync up their schedules for a weekend getaway?

Rarer than a super blue moon, I reckon, so the cousins and I lost no time in booking flights before anyone remembered that they had cats, husbands or children. Not that a backout was likely, given that we were going to stay in Rosewood Phuket’s new pool residences, The Coral House and The Palm House.

We were warmly greeted at the Phuket International Airport with a mini-van transfer, which smoothly transported us through 9am rush-hour traffic to the resort in 75 minutes. Opened in 2017, Rosewood Phuket is a secluded stunner from its grand lotus-leaf pond entrance to its 71 sea-facing suites and villas on lush undulating slopes along Emerald Bay. Secluded, beachside, yet only a 15-minute drive to Patong Beach (if you really need to go), the resort sums up the island’s best in one place.

Jaws dropped the moment our butler Khun Aum opened the doors to our split-level Coral House, which sprawled a massive 12,410 sq ft with living and dining rooms, a fully equipped kitchen, three bedrooms and a swimming pool framed by leafy trees. There is even a lift if taking the 20-something steps between both levels was too much. On the upper floor were king and twin bedrooms while the ground level had a second king bedroom, all accompanied by ensuite bathrooms and walk-in wardrobes. But wait, there is an even bigger four-bedroom Palm House uphill, spanning 21,420 sq ft with ocean views, a fitness room and two swimming pools.