At this private island resort in the Maldives, it’s hard to get away

Tall and burly, with the bright pink complexion of a Russian exposed to the tropics, Sergey waves away my attempts to show him the results of my MRI. Within seconds of our meeting, he declares that my problems stem not from my back, but from a part of my stomach called the root of mesentery. In thick Russian-accented English, he declares that this is where my unresolved emotions reside. “Unless you fix that, you will always have back pain and stomach spasms,” he said pointing to the left side of my abdomen where, indeed, I am prone to spasms.

After five minutes of “adjustments”, osteopathic parlance for pinching and deep massaging to relocate muscles to the right places, Sergey hands me off to Irina, who will massage my ails away. Massage, as it turns out, is a strong word for what follows. I am prodded with her steely thumbs and spanked with a bamboo pole to a writhing pulp, but the pain is worth it. Their ministrations provide welcome relief from my backache, far more than three weeks of physiotherapy have.

I suppose this is why Eveylaa is a popular wellness destination for the wealthy who to stay for extended periods to straighten out their kinks. Osteopathic treatments aside, Eveylaa offers Ayurvedic treatments, trained general practitioners who provide medical diagnostics such as blood analysis and food intolerance profiling, and facilities like a floating pod and European steam room. Why settle for interminable waits at a sterile clinic when you can swan into this private facility, receive top-class treatment, and return to your villa in time for icy sundowners?