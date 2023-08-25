Want a holiday where it is only you and your friends? These luxury resorts take in only one group at a time

Imagine having an entire place where it is just you and your best friends or closest family members. While there are many resorts and hotels that allow buyouts of their entire properties, there are a select few that make it their mission to cater to only one group at a time for the ultimate bespoke holiday. No strangers venturing into your garden party for free booze, no one to judge if you want to swirl to a thousand selfies at the beach, no drone suddenly appearing while you’re frolicking in your private pool.

Keeping out prying eyes is the key factor, said Gilles Repond, sales director for Ultima Collection, which has six ultra-luxury private residences in Switzerland, France and Greece. “Privacy is one of the most important factors in luxury travel, no matter the group size. Our ultra-high net worth clientele can fully relax knowing that the holiday is entirely in the capable hands of their Ultima Collection concierge team and it will be just them at the property.”