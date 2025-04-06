Luxury Mekong cruise in Laos: A journey through idyllic landscapes

I was lulled out of my evening meditation by the sound of children shrieking with laughter, and realised our river boat had docked at the edge of a small village. A short distance away, barefoot kids were diving off a well-used fishing boat, their limbs flailing as they plunged into the Mekong with reckless joy.

Their unbridled, unself-conscious enjoyment made me smile as it stirred up memories of my own childhood, when I used to make up my own games with my sibling and cousins in my grandmother’s backyard.

In this fast-paced digital age, I had thought these idyllic days were long gone. But here in a small village in Laos, it was bittersweet to witness a world where fun is still measured in laughter that echoes across the water.