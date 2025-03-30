Luxury Sleeper Trains: Immersed in elegance as the world rolls by

Beginning in May, this opulent train, with its restored 1920s and ’30s carriages, will offer a new, three-night journey called Paris to Tuscany by a Legend of the Rails. Step into Bar Car 3674 to enjoy live piano music before retiring to your jewel-toned room. Options include a “historic cabin” with seats that convert to berths (communal restrooms are at the end of each sleeper carriage); a suite with its own marble bathroom and a double or twin bed that converts to a seating area; or a grand suite with a marble bathroom, double bed, dining area and 24-hour butler service.

During your travels, you’ll visit Siena, Italy, where you’ll tour the Gothic-style historic centre. You’ll stop by a 13th-century palace in the Piazza del Campo where you can savour an aperitif while taking in panoramic views of the city, and spend two nights amid vineyards and olive groves at Castello di Casole, a Belmond Hotel, Tuscany. While there, stroll the grounds, join a stargazing session at the outdoor amphitheatre and unwind with live music in the courtyard. Prices (including meals with wine) are from 9,350 pounds, or about US$12,100 (S$16,190) a person, based on two guests sharing a historic cabin and two nights in a junior suite at Castello di Casole.

In June, the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express will begin travelling to Portofino from Paris again (last year was its inaugural journey), this time with an added carriage: The L’Observatoire sleeper carriage, designed by French artist JR. The train’s largest accommodation will have its own library with more than 1,000 books, a tearoom with a fireplace, even a skylight so you can watch the clouds as the train moves along. The trip concludes at Splendido, a Belmond Hotel, which, beginning in June, will unveil renovations and updates to communal spaces, including a breakfast area, cocktail bar and Dior spa.

Prices (which include meals and wine) for Paris to Portofino are from 10,400 pounds a person, based on two guests sharing a historic cabin and two nights in a premium room at Splendido.

ITALY

La Dolce Vita Orient Express