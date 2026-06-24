Restorative retreats: Where to book a luxury spa day in Singapore

You are sitting at your desk, shoulders hunched over your laptop, when a familiar ache begins to creep across your neck and back. You shift in your chair, stretch your muscles, and try to rub away the tension. Yet the discomfort still lingers.

It’s time to treat yourself to a spa day. From invigorating water therapies to tension-relieving deep-tissue massages, Singapore’s luxury spas promise a blissful retreat where you can unwind, recharge and experience relaxation at its finest. Here are some to check out.

BANYAN TREE SPA AT MANDAI RAINFOREST RESORT