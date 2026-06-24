Restorative retreats: Where to book a luxury spa day in Singapore
From deep-tissue massages and thermal baths to cryotherapy and dry float therapy, these luxury spas in Singapore offer restorative retreats for aching bodies and busy minds.
You are sitting at your desk, shoulders hunched over your laptop, when a familiar ache begins to creep across your neck and back. You shift in your chair, stretch your muscles, and try to rub away the tension. Yet the discomfort still lingers.
It’s time to treat yourself to a spa day. From invigorating water therapies to tension-relieving deep-tissue massages, Singapore’s luxury spas promise a blissful retreat where you can unwind, recharge and experience relaxation at its finest. Here are some to check out.
BANYAN TREE SPA AT MANDAI RAINFOREST RESORT
Renowned for its exceptional spa experiences, the Banyan Tree brand has long championed relaxation and rejuvenation rooted in Asian wellness traditions. Nestled amid the lush greenery of Mandai Rainforest Resort, Banyan Tree Spa offers an intimate retreat where guests can unwind and reconnect with nature.
For the ultimate indulgence, the 150-minute Royal Banyan treatment combines Eastern and Western massage techniques with a warm herbal pouch infused with sesame oil to improve circulation and soothe tired muscles. Guests seeking a more personalised experience can also create their own spa journey, choosing from a curated selection of treatments, including body, back and foot massages, body scrubs and body conditioners.
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BODHI SPA AT THE LAURUS
Australian spa brand Bodhi is one of the latest entrants into Singapore’s luxury spa scene. Located at The Laurus, a Luxury Collection Resort, at Resorts World Sentosa (RWS), this is Bodhi’s first international wellness destination outside its home country.
The extensive menu includes a range of therapeutic massages and radiance-boosting facials, from the Swedish-style Bodhi Relax Massage to the Thermal Luminosity Facial for firming and plumping. Expectant mums can book the Bodhi Pregnancy Retreat, which includes a Pregnancy Massage, Sodashi Hydrate Renewal Facial and a Knesko Collagen Foot Mask.
Other wellness offerings include the Zerobody Dry Float, a restorative floating pod with acoustic meditation to reduce stress and muscle pain, and the Recovery Red Light Pod, a full-body light therapy for cellular regeneration, workout recovery and improved sleep. A private VIP Bathhouse offers contrast therapy, complete with a sauna, jacuzzi and pail shower.
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DAMAI SPA AT GRAND HYATT SINGAPORE
Damai Spa is the integrated wellness hub of Grand Hyatt Singapore in the heart of Orchard Road. More than a spa, it encompasses a fitness centre, yoga and Pilates studio, infrared sauna, hydro pool and a lush outdoor area centred around a 25m wellness pool.
Signature wellness experiences include Mind Body Renewal, a 120-minute multisensory ritual designed to restore balance and replenish energy. The journey begins with the RLX BrainGym to induce deep relaxation, followed by the SaltyMe magnesium salt exfoliation and a mineral-rich purifying body wrap. The experience culminates in a Shiatsu-inspired meridian full-body massage, enhanced with face and scalp massage, trigger point therapy, gentle mobilisations, and targeted stretches. The menu also features Asian Wellness Journeys inspired by traditional Malay urut techniques and Traditional Chinese Medicine meridian philosophy.
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THE FULLERTON SPA
Located within The Fullerton Hotel Singapore, The Fullerton Spa offers a range of treatments and products co-created with renowned premium spa brand Espa. Signature treatments include Asian Heritage, a 90-minute therapy that incorporates a scalp massage to ease tension and a deep-tissue massage designed to relieve a stiff neck, aching lower back and tight shoulders.
Other offerings on the menu include the Hot Stone Massage, which aims to increase lymphatic flow for natural healing, and the Shiatsu (tui na) massage, a deep tissue massage designed to relax the body and restore the balance of “qi”. If you only have less than an hour to spare, consider the 45-minute back, neck and shoulder massage, paired with a aromatherapy oil blend to ease tension in the muscles.
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THE LONGEVITY SUITE AT METT SINGAPORE
For those seeking a wellness experience that goes beyond traditional spa rituals, The Longevity Suite at Mett Singapore offers a glimpse into the future of recovery and performance. The space is designed for modern lifestyles where optimisation, recovery and resilience are increasingly part of the daily routine.
Located within Mett Singapore’s holistic wellness ecosystem at private members’ club Madison House, The Longevity Suite brings together a range of science-backed treatments, from cryotherapy and dry float therapy to hyperbaric oxygen therapy, breathwork and other restorative practices. Its signature programmes cater to the realities of contemporary living – the Sleep & Jet Lag Reset helps frequent travellers recalibrate their body clock and regain energy, while Stress & Burnout Relief is designed to restore balance in an increasingly fast-paced world. The Longevity Suite is currently operating as a showroom ahead of its full opening later in 2026, when access will be reserved exclusively for club members and hotel guests.
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THE SPA AT MANDARIN ORIENTAL, SINGAPORE
Located on the fifth floor of Mandarin Oriental, Singapore, The Spa at Mandarin Oriental, Singapore draws on Asian healing traditions in treatments that combine local influences with established wellness practices. Signature experiences include The Essence of the Garden City, which begins with a herbal exfoliation followed by a traditional Malay urut massage using locally blended Jamu oil and herbal hot compresses. The treatment concludes with a traditional Malay tummy wrap and corset.
For those spending long hours in front of screens, the Tech Detox treatment targets the physical and sensory strain associated with prolonged device use, focusing on the head, eyes, neck, back, shoulders, and hands. The spa also offers an extensive menu of facials, as well as manicure and pedicure services for both men and women at its Nail Salon. For a deeper wellness journey, guests can book holistic therapies led by specialist practitioners, including Reiki Healing and Singing Bowl Therapy sessions.
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THE SPA AT THE SINGAPORE EDITION
The Singapore Edition is one of Singapore’s most stylish hotels, but its in-house spa is also well worth a visit. Facilities include vitality pools, saunas, steam rooms and relaxation lounges designed for unwinding at your own pace.
The treatment menu features a range of massages, from the Edition Signature Massage, which combines Swedish massage techniques with a nourishing blend of oils, to the Serai Massage, harnessing the revitalising properties of lemongrass to invigorate both body and mind. For a more indulgent experience, opt for the Wellness Indulgence Pass (available Wednesday to Friday), which includes access to the spa facilities and gym, a 90-minute body massage, a thermal foot treatment and afternoon tea at the Lobby Bar.
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RAFFLES SPA
Located within Raffles Arcade and designed by acclaimed New York-based studio Champalimaud, the Raffles Spa features seven gemstone-inspired treatment suites defined by understated elegance. Before their treatment, guests are encouraged to enjoy the spa’s thermal facilities, including a steam bath, sauna, ice fountain and heated pool.
The treatment suites continue the sense of calm, with interiors accented with slate hues and subtle gold tones. At the heart of the spa experience is the Raffles Signature Gemstone Massage, which draws on the restorative properties of gemstone crystals to melt away stress and tension. Couples can book the exclusive Gem Suite, which features its own ensuite thermal facilities.
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RAFFLES SENTOSA SPA
A visit to Raffles Sentosa Spa feels less like a spa appointment and more like a mini getaway. Located at Raffles Sentosa Singapore, the spa occupies a restored heritage building surrounded by greenery, creating a sense of seclusion from the rest of the city.
Before your treatment, spend some time at the spa's facilities, which include three outdoor pools – two with waterfall features and a lap pool. There are also indoor hot and cold pools, a steam room, and a fitness centre. If time permits, settle into one of the poolside loungers and enjoy a quiet afternoon between appointments.
Among the spa's signature offerings is The Sentosa Signature Treatment, inspired by the rhythm of the sea. Gentle, wave-like massage strokes are paired with frangipani oil and calming ocean sounds to encourage relaxation. Guests can also book a hair or scalp treatment at HAAR (short for Hair Anti-Ageing Research), which focuses on scalp health and hair rejuvenation. To round off the experience, head to Le Jardin for a meal centred on plant- and protein-forward dishes made with locally sourced ingredients.
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