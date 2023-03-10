Explore exotic destinations such as Antarctica, Colombia and South Africa at this luxury travel fair

Looking for unique travel experiences for your 2023 adventures? Dynasty Travel, a leading luxury travel company, will be hosting its first post COVID-19 travel event in Singapore, taking place over two weekends – Mar 11 to Mar 12 and Mar 18 to Mar 19 – at the OCBC lifestyle lounge located on Level 4 of Wisma Atria.

With the theme ‘March Around The World with Dynasty Travel’, the event will showcase popular and exotic travel experiences through a line-up of specially curated experiences. These include activities such as a complimentary Spanish Flamenco dance lesson, sharing session on Colombian nature stories, learning the secret of a an authentic Portuguese custard tart, a Sri Lankan musical performance and more.

The event will also feature a dedicated kids’ arts and crafts corner as well as a pop-up market, showcasing organic products and accessories from Spain, ceramics and special food products from Portugal, jewellery from Colombia, spices and teas from Sri Lanka and Carmien rooibos teas from South Africa.