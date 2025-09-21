Luxury travel for less: Insider tips to score discounted business class flights and hotels

On a recent holiday to Europe with her son Jake, 12, Tjin Lee saved about half her business class airfare. How did she do it? By transiting in Bangkok first. “Flights out of neighbouring airports can often cost more than 50 per cent less,” read the caption on her Instagram reel.

Lee, the founder of marketing and digital agency Gusto Collective, paid S$2,725 (US$2,130) for a one-way ticket from Bangkok to Tivat, Montenegro, with a two-hour,10-minute layover in Istanbul, Türkiye. And that was the more expensive option; a cheaper, S$1,625 fare involved transferring airlines.

Hubbing through neighbouring airports to take advantage of cheaper, long-haul business class flights is a common travel hack among those in-the-know. “I have friends who have been doing this for years,” Lee explained. “But I only started doing it myself this year.”

This was because Lee was planning a trip to Mt Kilimanjaro, Tanzania. The cheapest business class flights departing Singapore to Nairobi, Kenya on Qatar Airways cost more than S$10,000. But rerouting through Bangkok yielded tickets that were S$3,700. “We fly economy as a family for shorter flights,” said Lee. “We only ‘splurge’ when it’s a red-eye flight and I need to be rested.”