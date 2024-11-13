The Britannic Explorer: 5 things to know about Belmond’s brand new luxury sleeper train
A first look of the luxury sleeper train travelling between England and Wales.
Slow travel continues its inexorable rise, with more travellers choosing to immerse themselves in a destination. A ‘slowcation’ isn’t only about spending longer in a place — it’s about travelling with more intention and more sustainably, abandoning crammed itineraries in pursuit of a leisurely pace filled with thoughtful stops along the way.
Trains have become a poster child for slow travel, as it places equal emphasis on the journey and the destination. The last couple of months have seen more getting on the rails to meet the demand: the new sleeper train Nightjet debuted in September linking Vienna and Rome, while next February the European Sleeper will launch a new route connecting Brussels and Venice.
When it comes to epic train journeys, however, the glamorous sojourns on Belmond’s Venice-Simplon Orient Express or the recently relaunched Eastern & Oriental Express come top of mind. In July 2025, the brand is unveiling the Britannic Explorer, the first luxury sleeper train traversing England and Wales.
“This was two years in the making,” said Gary Franklin, vice president, Trains and Cruises, Belmond. “All the routes are exciting because they offer the chance to explore the UK countryside, visiting parts of the country that are often difficult to reach.”
Ready to go slow? Here are five things to know about the Britannic Explorer:
The luxury sleeper train explores three British destinations
Belmond currently offers two train experiences in the UK — themed day trips on the iconic British Pullman and a romantic journey across the Scottish Highlands aboard the Royal Scotsman.
The Britannic Explorer heads to a different route entirely: Cornwall, the Lake District and Wales. Departing from London, it offers 3-night journeys weaving through the gorgeous Cornish coast, the enchanting Lake District and deep into the Welsh countryside. Flexibility is factored in as guests can combine two itineraries in one go: the Cornwall and Lake District routes unfold from Friday to Monday, which can be joined with the Wales route, which runs from Monday to Thursday.
An all-suite train with nature-inspired interiors
Sumptuous digs are par for the course on a Belmond train, and the Britannic Explorer houses ultra-luxurious cocoons — 18 all-suite cabins, each featuring its own bathroom.
“The idea is to bring the outside in, creating a space that reflects the serene beauty of the natural world while travelling in comfort and style,” said Franklin of the design.
Large windows frame the lush views outside, and they’ve tried to keep inside just as interesting with heritage motifs laced with British charm courtesy of London-based design studio Albion Nord. The three Grand Suites are inspired by English country gardens, blending playful upholstery with contemporary oak panelling and an apothecary-style bar. The 15 double and twin suites, on the other hand, feature whimsical artwork by Luke Edward Hall and en-suite marble mosaic bathrooms; the cabins transform into intimate private dining rooms by day.
Chef Simon Rogan crafted a culinary programme made for locavores
The food is also a major draw, with fine dining experiences conceived by award-winning chef Simon Rogan of three Michelin-starred L’Enclume. A pioneer of Britain’s farm-to-fork movement, Rogan’s establishments collectively hold eight Michelin stars tied together with a philosophy of championing everything local.
Be it a delectable afternoon tea or a tasting dinner, menus aboard the train celebrate seasonal ingredients encompassing the best of the country. “Across all my restaurants, my dishes are defined by local, often home-grown produce, and by partnering with British growers and suppliers who share our deep connection to the land and its natural elements,” said Rogan. “I am very excited to bring this approach to the launch of the Britannic Explorer, where each plate will reflect Britain’s diverse landscapes.”
It has a wellness suite, two restaurant cars and a bar within the Observation car
A Dior massage and champagne on tap are found on Belmond’s rail journeys, and the same can be expected here. Guests can indulge in two restaurant cars, Malva and Samphire, then enjoy a massage on the on-board wellness suite.
At its heart is the Observation car, a stylish compartment with ochre banquettes made for lingering and watching the world go by. Nestled within is The Bar, which is inspired by Victorian apothecaries and features botanically-inspired drinks crafted with artisan spirits from the UK’s independent distilleries and breweries. Whatever your poison of choice, you’ll find it here.
Exclusive off-board experiences for a full immersion
Expect to find curated experiences such as guided hikes in Wales and wild swimming in the Lake District. Highlights include a visit to the expansive, art-filled Tremenheere Sculpture Gardens in Cornwall, access to the stunning Lingholm Estate, a Grade II listed Victorian mansion, as well as a boat tour on Fowey. And if you’re travelling through the Cotswolds on the Lake District route, guests also have the option to stop at the landmark manor house hotel and restaurant, Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons in Oxford.