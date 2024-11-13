The Britannic Explorer: 5 things to know about Belmond’s brand new luxury sleeper train

Slow travel continues its inexorable rise, with more travellers choosing to immerse themselves in a destination. A ‘slowcation’ isn’t only about spending longer in a place — it’s about travelling with more intention and more sustainably, abandoning crammed itineraries in pursuit of a leisurely pace filled with thoughtful stops along the way.

Trains have become a poster child for slow travel, as it places equal emphasis on the journey and the destination. The last couple of months have seen more getting on the rails to meet the demand: the new sleeper train Nightjet debuted in September linking Vienna and Rome, while next February the European Sleeper will launch a new route connecting Brussels and Venice.

When it comes to epic train journeys, however, the glamorous sojourns on Belmond’s Venice-Simplon Orient Express or the recently relaunched Eastern & Oriental Express come top of mind. In July 2025, the brand is unveiling the Britannic Explorer, the first luxury sleeper train traversing England and Wales.

“This was two years in the making,” said Gary Franklin, vice president, Trains and Cruises, Belmond. “All the routes are exciting because they offer the chance to explore the UK countryside, visiting parts of the country that are often difficult to reach.”

Ready to go slow? Here are five things to know about the Britannic Explorer:

The luxury sleeper train explores three British destinations

Belmond currently offers two train experiences in the UK — themed day trips on the iconic British Pullman and a romantic journey across the Scottish Highlands aboard the Royal Scotsman.

The Britannic Explorer heads to a different route entirely: Cornwall, the Lake District and Wales. Departing from London, it offers 3-night journeys weaving through the gorgeous Cornish coast, the enchanting Lake District and deep into the Welsh countryside. Flexibility is factored in as guests can combine two itineraries in one go: the Cornwall and Lake District routes unfold from Friday to Monday, which can be joined with the Wales route, which runs from Monday to Thursday.