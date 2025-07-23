Exploring the laid-back charm of Koh Yao Yai and Koh Yao Noi, Thailand’s hidden island retreats
Tucked away in the serene waters of Phang Nga Bay, the Koh Yao islands offer an alternative Thai beach escape — where village life and raw natural beauty shape a travel experience that is slow, soulful, and deeply authentic.
Wedged between Phuket and Krabi in the karst-studded waters of Phang Nga Bay, the Koh Yao islands offer a soothing kind of Thai beach experience, one defined less by full-moon parties and infinity pools, and more by buffalo tracks, tide timetables, and the Islamic call to prayer. Long overshadowed by flashier neighbours, Koh Yao Yai and Koh Yao Noi have emerged as sanctuaries for travellers seeking simplicity, space, and the slow rhythm of island life. These sibling islands share geography, culture, and a strong sense of identity, but offer subtly different moods. One is waking to a new era of luxury. The other has quietly perfected the art of staying just as it is.
KOH YAO NOI
Koh Yao Noi has managed the improbable: It's both accessible and largely untouched. A 30-minute speedboat from either side brings you to a place where rice paddies glisten and life follows a rhythm set by tides and prayer calls. While its sister island Yao Yai is larger, Koh Yao Noi has long led the way in drawing discerning travellers with a taste for tranquillity over tourism. That’s not to say it’s undeveloped. Luxury found a quiet home here years ago, most notably in the form of Six Senses Yao Noi — a resort that helped define barefoot luxury in Thailand. But development has remained minimal. The vibe is mellow, the spirit intact.
Where to stay
Located in Phang Nga Bay, Six Senses Yao Noi is a sanctuary that’s difficult to leave. The experience lifts off from the starter’s gun with guests offered the chance to arrive James Bond-style by helicopter from Phuket International Airport. From there, the pampering never lets up. Hideaway or beachfront villas take care of accommodations, while private dining, personal butler service, and tailored activities — from beach strolls to rock climbing and kayaking — fill the days.
For a more low-key option, Cape Kudu Hotel offers a boutique stay with bright, breezy rooms and one of the island's best sunset viewpoints. The hotel, part of the Small Luxury Hotels of the World collective of independently-minded properties, strikes a balance between comfort and simplicity, with thoughtful touches like outdoor bathtubs, nautical decor, and welcoming service. Guests can lounge at the infinity pool with bay views, sip craft cocktails at the Hornbill Bar, or indulge in massages at the laid-back Cape Spa. It's stylish, sociable, and ideally situated for exploring the island's rhythms.
Where to eat
Koh Yao Noi's dining scene mirrors its character: Unfussy, sincere, and locally rooted. Chaba Cafe and Gallery is a creative hub where you can nibble on fusion bites amid local art, while Rice Paddy Restaurant serves up Southern Thai seafood under a charming bamboo pavilion. For sea views and elevated Thai cuisine, Hornbill Restaurant at Cape Kudu delivers a reliable mix of traditional dishes and modern touches, with the bonus of breezy al fresco dining.
Many upscale properties, especially Six Senses, excel at farm-to-table and wellness-inspired cuisine, often with their own gardens or organic sourcing. For something more intimate and authentic, visitors can book home-hosted meals or cooking classes with local Muslim families — a chance to experience the richly spiced, coconut-infused soul of Southern Thai Muslim cooking in a home setting.
What to do
Activities here are of the unhurried variety — and that's the point. Rent a scooter or hop on a vintage sidecar tour and you can loop the island in a day, taking in rice fields, sea views, and sleepy fishing villages along the way. Beach lovers can head to Pasai Beach for a swim and a fresh coconut under the trees, while the more adventurous can try Muay Thai training, island-hopping tours to nearby limestone islets, or kayaking through mangrove forests.
Cape Kudu offers thoughtful experiences like batik painting classes, traditional dessert workshops, and even a sunrise breakfast cruise aboard their private “Kantus Bride” boat. You can also feed the island’s iconic hornbills or visit Tha Khao village, where time feels suspended between sea and sky.
But perhaps the best thing to do here is to slow down. Read a book on the balcony. Watch the tides roll in. Let the island’s gentle pace remind you that disconnection can be a luxury in itself.
KOH YAO YAI
Just across the channel from Koh Yao Noi lies its larger, more introverted sibling. Koh Yao Yai — Thailand's “big long island” — is about twice the size, yet for years it was the domain of day-trippers and solitude-seekers. Development was minimal, nightlife nonexistent, and its greatest appeal lay in its silence: Dusty roads winding past fields, the shimmer of sea between rubber trees, the soft cadence of evening prayers echoing from village mosques.
All that began to shift with the arrival of high-end hospitality — most notably Anantara Koh Yao Yai Resort & Villas, which opened in late 2023. Yet remarkably, the island’s soul has endured. This is still a deeply traditional place, where women in hijabs ride side-saddle on scooters, kids play barefoot in the temple courtyard, and fishermen mend nets beside low-tide mangroves.
Where to stay
Anantara Koh Yao Yai marks a new chapter in the island's tourism story. Sprawled across a quiet stretch of East Coast beach, the 148-key resort combines barefoot luxury with an easygoing Thai sensibility. Entry-level rooms begin at a spacious 90 sq m, while beachfront pool villas are sunken into the landscape, topped with turf roofs and surrounded by lush gardens. The hilltop penthouses are the showstoppers — sleek, modern, and kitted out with private infinity pools and panoramic views over Phang Nga Bay. The resort manages to be both expansive and intimate. Guests can spend their days bouncing between Thai boxing classes, sound bath meditation, and paddleboard yoga — or do nothing at all, letting the natural rhythm of the island set the pace.
Where to eat
There’s no shortage of reasons to stay on-site. Pakarang, Anantara’s signature restaurant, offers refined Thai cuisine — grilled Andaman seafood, and Southern-style curries — elevated by regional ingredients and sleek presentation. For something more casual, The Beach features everything from sushi to stone-baked pizzas in a breezy setting just steps from the sand.
Outside the resort, the dining scene remains charmingly low-key. Ban Chong Lad, the island’s busiest village, comes alive at dusk with sizzling roti stalls, plastic-chaired noodle shops, and the scent of deep-fried snacks wafting through the lanes. Most restaurants are halal, reflecting the island’s Muslim majority, and meals are often served with a side of friendly conversation and a sunset call to prayer in the background.
What to do
Koh Yao Yai remains gloriously free of hard-selling tours or jam-packed itineraries. It's best explored slowly — on a scooter, by longtail, or from the padded sidecar of a vintage motorbike. The scenery ranges from sea-facing coconut plantations and shady rubber groves to near-empty beaches like Loh Pared and the narrow sandbar at Laem Had, which unfurls like a white ribbon into turquoise water.
Island-hopping is a highlight. Anantara offers private longtail or speedboat excursions to nearby gems like Hong Island, known for its aquamarine lagoon and dramatic cliffs. Other options include stops at Pakbia, Phak Bia, and the bird-rich islets of the surrounding archipelago. On calmer days, kayaking through mangrove channels or snorkelling above colourful reef patches brings you even closer to the island’s natural heartbeat.
Back at the base, Anantara also has creative ways to engage with local life: Muay Thai lessons, Thai cooking classes, batik workshops, and even traditional Thai dance. Or do nothing at all — sip a coconut on the beach, read a book by the lagoon, watch buffalo graze in the distance. Koh Yao Yai doesn't shout for your attention. It simply waits for you to notice.