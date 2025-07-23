Exploring the laid-back charm of Koh Yao Yai and Koh Yao Noi, Thailand’s hidden island retreats

There’s no shortage of reasons to stay on-site. Pakarang, Anantara’s signature restaurant, offers refined Thai cuisine — grilled Andaman seafood, and Southern-style curries — elevated by regional ingredients and sleek presentation. For something more casual, The Beach features everything from sushi to stone-baked pizzas in a breezy setting just steps from the sand.

Outside the resort, the dining scene remains charmingly low-key. Ban Chong Lad, the island’s busiest village, comes alive at dusk with sizzling roti stalls, plastic-chaired noodle shops, and the scent of deep-fried snacks wafting through the lanes. Most restaurants are halal, reflecting the island’s Muslim majority, and meals are often served with a side of friendly conversation and a sunset call to prayer in the background.

What to do

Koh Yao Yai remains gloriously free of hard-selling tours or jam-packed itineraries. It's best explored slowly — on a scooter, by longtail, or from the padded sidecar of a vintage motorbike. The scenery ranges from sea-facing coconut plantations and shady rubber groves to near-empty beaches like Loh Pared and the narrow sandbar at Laem Had, which unfurls like a white ribbon into turquoise water.

Island-hopping is a highlight. Anantara offers private longtail or speedboat excursions to nearby gems like Hong Island, known for its aquamarine lagoon and dramatic cliffs. Other options include stops at Pakbia, Phak Bia, and the bird-rich islets of the surrounding archipelago. On calmer days, kayaking through mangrove channels or snorkelling above colourful reef patches brings you even closer to the island’s natural heartbeat.

Back at the base, Anantara also has creative ways to engage with local life: Muay Thai lessons, Thai cooking classes, batik workshops, and even traditional Thai dance. Or do nothing at all — sip a coconut on the beach, read a book by the lagoon, watch buffalo graze in the distance. Koh Yao Yai doesn't shout for your attention. It simply waits for you to notice.