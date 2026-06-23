What luxury travellers really want now, according to hospitality’s biggest names

Some of Asia’s biggest names in luxury hospitality say changing traveller expectations are forcing a rethink of the industry’s traditional playbook, with personalisation, wellbeing and authentic local experiences increasingly taking precedence over conventional markers of luxury.

That was the message at the Travel + Leisure Luxury Summit Asia, held at the Dusit Thani Bangkok on Jun 16, where more than 300 hotel executives, travel advisors, restaurateurs, designers, tastemakers and entrepreneurs gathered to discuss trends reshaping high-end travel.

Opening the conference, Jeninne Lee-St John, editor-in-chief of Travel + Leisure Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Macau, said luxury travellers increasingly expect thoughtfully designed experiences, distinctive service and a stronger sense of purpose from the brands they choose.

“They're looking for more connection and, at the same time, more disconnection,” she said.