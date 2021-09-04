S$29,000 to join a four-day, 200km ultra-marathon? Here’s what you get

From the eastern edge of Glen Coe, one of Scotland’s most iconic valleys, we head south along the West Highland Way, climbing quickly along a stony track. The majestic Rannoch Moor spreads out in front of us. The grass and heather, reflecting the warm July sun, are the brightest of greens. White bog cotton flutters in the light breeze.

Once you give up the heavy hiking boots and hulking backpack, it is surprising how quickly you can move through the mountains. In no time we reach the top of the rise and the rocky route unfurls ahead. We run down, across the moorland, letting gravity do the work. A river slows, forming a small lake. The still water reflects the clouds overhead.

After months of coronavirus travel restrictions and regular lockdowns, running through the Scottish highlands, just a few hours after taking off from London’s sleepy City airport, provides a thrilling, unfamiliar sense of freedom.

The day’s route is short, about seven miles, but the scenery is stunning. The steep-sided Glen turns into open, undulating grassland, and then to thick pine forest on the edge of Loch Tulla, before we tumble out onto a remote road next to a quaint lodge house.

Our running, for today at least, is finished. In contrast, next April, when former army sergeant major Matt Smith hopes 40 runners will be barrelling down the same track, they will still have around 20 miles to the end of stage one and more than 110 miles to the end of the four-day race.