Thinking of doing your big day away from the well-trodden path? Here are some tips and ideas

More and more couples are choosing out-of-the-ordinary destinations to tie the knot. Here’s why.
Who can blame Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez for choosing Venice, one of the most romantic destinations in the world, for their wedding? They’re not the only ones who’ve fallen in love with La Serenissima — Salma Hayek and Francois-Henri Pinault tied the knot there in 2009, while George and Amal Clooney did the same over a decade ago.
Splashy celebrations like the Bezos wedding, which spanned three days and reportedly cost up to US$56 million (S$72 million), would be considered the gold standard in Asia where big nuptials are the cultural norm. But slowly, there’s a shift away from over-the-top ceremonies.
“As the definition of luxury evolves, so too do weddings. For our guests, we see more are choosing destinations based on privacy, authenticity and personal meaning over traditional opulence,” said Jean Tay, relationship manager at Scott Dunn Private, a network designed for high-net-worth individuals who place value on discretion, privacy and access.
“Perhaps the destination is a country that the couple had their first trip to, or a place with deep cultural or familial roots. We’re also seeing that more guests are willing to spend on destination weddings, especially since the pandemic may have scuppered previous plans,” she added.
Where you get married is a deeply personal choice and increasingly luxury weddings are leaning more into subtlety and forging human connections. “Our clients tend to seek intimacy over extravagance when it comes to planning a destination wedding. It’s less about ‘showmanship’ and more about shared moments,” said Dalila Calabrese, a travel advisor at Fora, a global collective of travel experts.
The rise of purposeful travel is also shaping how people celebrate unions. “Across our markets, destination weddings are becoming less about scale and more about significance. As travel becomes more meaningful, weddings are following suit,” said Nikki Pang, head of sales at Lightfoot Travel, which operates across Asia.
“Our clients now favour smaller guest lists, multi-day experiences and venues that reflect their personal story. Personalisation takes priority along with sourcing flowers, favours and food from local producers and suppliers,” Pang added.
“Wellness is another dimension influencing destination wedding plans. We’re seeing friendly pickleball tournaments, restorative spa treatments, and even guided meditation sessions — more couples are creating multi-day experiences that look to nourish the body and soul,” shared Tay.
Thinking of a destination wedding for your big day? Our experts share a few tips and ideas.
TIP 1: LOOK AT NEIGHBOURING HIDDEN GEMS
From Tuscany to Bali, there are key destinations that people gravitate to. Those looking for something different and yet close to these popular spots can explore these suggestions.
Li Galli Archipelago, Italy
This incredible archipelago of three islands is located just off the coast of Positano, which can be rented for an intimate and super exclusive destination wedding. The main Island, Gallo Lungo, resembles a dolphin and can accommodate up to 16 guests in the main all-suites villa and other smaller units. The little chapel is delightful, and can be used as an alternative to the open-air ceremony, followed by a celebration across the beautiful premises. The island is entirely private — it can only be reached by boat from Capri or the mainland, or by a small helicopter, making it one of the most incredible wedding destinations in the world.
— Dalila Calabrese, Fora Advisor
Sira in Lombok, Indonesia
Lombok is a quieter alternative to neighbouring Bali and increasingly couples are drawn to its authenticity and unspoilt beauty for a destination wedding. In fact, one of our founders, Lucy Jackson Walsh, chose to marry here, which says a lot about the island’s understated magic. The new Sira Lombok is ideal for a wedding that feels personal, peaceful and connected to nature.
— Nikki Pang, Lightfoot Travel
Meneghetti Wine Hotel & Winery, Croatia
Meneghetti is a beautiful hidden estate in Croatia’s Istria region blending rustic charm, understated elegance and warm service. It’s perfect for couples who love great food and wine, and looking for somewhere that stands apart from the usual Tuscany or Provence hotspots. It’s designed for a small, intimate wedding or an anniversary celebration with family and grandchildren. Guests stay on-site, dine al fresco under the stars, and feel completely at ease with their loved ones.
— Nikki Pang, Lightfoot Travel
TIP 2: MAKE THE JOURNEY THE DESTINATION
Destination weddings often mean staying in one place, which makes a ‘moving celebration’ completely unexpected.
Hermes Mega Catamaran, Galapagos Islands
Yacht weddings have always enjoyed a certain level of popularity, but in recent years couples are choosing private charters that sail to far-flung, exotic routes. I recommend the recently launched Hermes Mega Catamaran, which accommodates just 20 guests but has a near 1:1 crew-to-guest ratio, spacious social areas both indoors and out, and an all-suite configuration. It’s the first ultra-luxury superyacht to sail the extraordinary Galapagos Islands, which I liken it to a floating sanctuary. I envision it as a gorgeous space for a wedding: Daytime excursions to the many biodiverse islands in the archipelago, drinks at the aperitif lounge on the upper deck while soaking views of the Pacific Ocean, and the exchanging of vows on the panoramic deck against the backdrop of a beautiful sunset.
— Jean Tay, Scott Dunn Private
The Belmond Andean Explorer, Peru
Imagine saying “I do” while crossing Peru and discovering marvel after marvel, from Machu Picchu to Lake Titicaca. With glorious food, incredible cabins and a constant live music show, this train is just perfect for a wedding. It’s so rare, it almost doesn’t seem real.
— Dalila Calabrese, Fora Advisor
TIP 3: GO FOR DRAMATIC LANDSCAPES, NOT THE DRAMA
Let nature do the talking — say “I do” in places as rare as your soulmate.
Octola, Finnish Lapland
For guests that love dramatic landscapes, Octola in the Finnish Lapland is hard to top. This 10-bedroom lodge is set on a peak in a 300-hectare private wilderness reserve, allowing you to see in any direction — from the snow-covered forest to the winding river below. In the winter, everything is blanketed in pristine snow, and because it's so remote and far from urban pollution, the Northern Lights often show up extremely clearly at night.
Octola also boasts a reputation of being the first luxury accommodation in the Arctic and Nordics with a negative carbon footprint, and makes a concerted effort to promote Lappish and indigenous Sami culture through mindful and meaningful cultural interactions. The property is full-board and boasts its own private chef and butlers, so the bridal party will be extremely well looked after. For the wedding couple, I recommend one of the standalone glass igloo suites, which has amazing views of the Northern Lights whether you’re in the bedroom or in the outdoor hot tub. It really has that wow factor!
— Jean Tay, Scott Dunn Private
Eleven Deplar Farm, Arctic Circle
On a remote peninsula at the edge of the Arctic Circle, isolated by untouched rivers and rocky mountains, lies Deplar Farm. It is an ultra-luxurious property with 13 suites, perfectly set in the untouched, raw beauty of Iceland. This is a destination for the brave, for those looking for something unique. Whether it’s a ceremony under the dancing Northern Lights or a reception under the Midnight sun, this place is undeniably one-of-a-kind, and a wedding here will be simply unforgettable.
— Dalila Calabrese, Fora Advisor
Garonga, South Africa
Africa has always been a popular place for high-net-worth honeymooners, which is perfect if the couple wants a celebration that flows naturally into their honeymoon. Garonga in South Africa is a collection of three unique camps located in the 26,000 hectare Greater Makalali Private Nature Reserve, which boasts the presence of the Big Five and is also home to cheetahs, hippos, crocodiles and an abundance of birdlife.
Each of the three camps has its own distinct atmosphere and is located a short drive away from one another. They can be bought out individually (or in combination), which makes it easy to accommodate wedding parties of different sizes. What I think makes Garonga special is its holistic philosophy and its focus on offering a ‘safari for the soul’. There’s no rush to tick boxes here: Guests can set their own pace and choose from a range of activities that include twice daily game drives, walking safaris, wine tastings at a communal table set under the stars, and lovely spa treatments. I personally recommend the Sleep Out Deck, which is perched above the treetops and commands sweeping views of the land and a nearby waterhole… the sunset views are stunning.
— Jean Tay, Scott Dunn Private