Thinking of doing your big day away from the well-trodden path? Here are some tips and ideas

Who can blame Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez for choosing Venice, one of the most romantic destinations in the world, for their wedding? They’re not the only ones who’ve fallen in love with La Serenissima — Salma Hayek and Francois-Henri Pinault tied the knot there in 2009, while George and Amal Clooney did the same over a decade ago.

Splashy celebrations like the Bezos wedding, which spanned three days and reportedly cost up to US$56 million (S$72 million), would be considered the gold standard in Asia where big nuptials are the cultural norm. But slowly, there’s a shift away from over-the-top ceremonies.

“As the definition of luxury evolves, so too do weddings. For our guests, we see more are choosing destinations based on privacy, authenticity and personal meaning over traditional opulence,” said Jean Tay, relationship manager at Scott Dunn Private, a network designed for high-net-worth individuals who place value on discretion, privacy and access.

“Perhaps the destination is a country that the couple had their first trip to, or a place with deep cultural or familial roots. We’re also seeing that more guests are willing to spend on destination weddings, especially since the pandemic may have scuppered previous plans,” she added.