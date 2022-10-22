The Macallan Double Cask Divided Experience is an immersive night of whisky, food, art, and science

Dinner is never just a meal these days. If we’re to be honest, to be wowed now is rarely just about food, because we’re spoilt. Blame it on the plethora of delicious offerings that you can find from all ends of our tiny island city, at different price points even. As our palates grow more refined and sophisticated, so do our demands. Good food and drink are de rigueur and great service is also expected. Increasingly, what more people are hankering for is an experience. Even better when it's Gram-worthy.

Serving this up on all counts is The Macallan Double Cask Divided Experience, that bills itself as an immersive, multi-sensory culinary adventure with whisky, art, and science. Translation: Expect to be wowed by this dinner spectacle.